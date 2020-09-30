+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 01:00:00

Matterport Partners with Nohara Holdings to Continue Explosive Growth in Japan

With 3D scan volume rising 140% year over year, Matterport expands its global presence with oldest and most respected construction specialist in the country

SUNNYVALE, California, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the market leader in 3D capture and spatial data, today announced a major expansion in Japan with its partnership with Nohara Holdings, one of the country's oldest and most respected construction resource specialists. Nohara's leadership role in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operation (AECO) industries helps address the growing demand for digital twins captured with the Matterport 3D platform.

"Having already seen rapid growth in APAC markets, Matterport was keen to build on the green shoots emerging in Japan," said Bruce Wells, APAC Managing Director for Matterport. "With completed Matterport models in Japan rising by 140% between August 2019 and August 2020, and sustained demand stretching into the future, we know there is room for exponential expansion in one of the world's largest economies."

Nohara Holdings, which can trace its roots back to 1598, is a leading manufacturer, materials supplier and resource centre for AECO professionals in Japan and across the region. The company is known for its insights and advice as much as its highly-advanced products. Because of its reach and influence, Nohara is the premiere partner to expand Matterport's presence in APAC. 

"Integrating Matterport into Nohara's ecosystem is seismic in our APAC journey. The fact that Nohara was a Matterport client itself before it became a partner validates the strength of our platform," continued Wells. "Matterport's core values complement  those of Nohara's – data driven digital leaders pushing for efficiency through digital creativity and the wider adoption of AI technology. We're thrilled to create a new synergy with such an exciting and respected Japanese brand." 

Matterport's partnership with Nohara will help construction professionals across Japan use technology to their advantage, whether that's in intricate BIM modeling, facilities management or traditional real estate. Nohara's Virtual, Design & Construction department, led by Jun Inoue, is already working closely with BIMobject, Revit and other specialist software suppliers to improve the modeling process and enhance digital marketing efforts. 

"We're keen to provide our clients with the logic and strategy needed to embrace more automation and AI in construction and there's no doubt the digitalization of construction is gathering pace in Japan," comments Jun, "Nohara completed more than 200 scans in the last three months and that number is rising, especially as people are not travelling to visit sites and showrooms and model houses. The next step for many will be to invest in the equipment and SaaS plans to create Matterport 3D digital twins themselves."

Nohara is part of Matterport's expanding APAC value-added reseller program, providing guidance to some of Japan's leading brands and creating a myriad of solutions for AECO and real estate. Adopting Matterport gives businesses in APAC regions enormous strategic and efficiency advantages.

"We predict three areas of rapid growth in Japan where better efficiencies are found with Matterport 3D digital twins: asset and energy management, build quality and inspection procedures, and real estate digital marketing," Jun concludes. "We are already using Matterport ourselves, so Nohara is well placed to introduce the software and its wider applications in the AECO industries to our vast bank of major house builder and construction clients."

About Matterport

Matterport is the leading spatial data company digitizing and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company's all-in-one 3D data platform makes it fast and easy to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realize the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, restoration, marketing and operations. Learn more at matterport.com and browse our gallery of digital twins.

Get in touch: https://go.matterport.com/JP-Contact-us-page.html

CONTACT: Nikki Dance, Matterport@43pr.com

SOURCE Matterport

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 224.30
0.95 %
Lonza Grp 570.40
0.71 %
Geberit 542.80
0.44 %
ABB 23.59
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’961.00
-0.13 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
-1.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.40
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 68.50
-1.81 %
CS Group 9.07
-1.86 %
Roche Hldg G 320.20
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
29.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
29.09.20
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Die Wall Street bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB