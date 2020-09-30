Matterport Partners with Nohara Holdings to Continue Explosive Growth in Japan

With 3D scan volume rising 140% year over year, Matterport expands its global presence with oldest and most respected construction specialist in the country

SUNNYVALE, California, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the market leader in 3D capture and spatial data, today announced a major expansion in Japan with its partnership with Nohara Holdings, one of the country's oldest and most respected construction resource specialists. Nohara's leadership role in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operation (AECO) industries helps address the growing demand for digital twins captured with the Matterport 3D platform.

"Having already seen rapid growth in APAC markets, Matterport was keen to build on the green shoots emerging in Japan," said Bruce Wells, APAC Managing Director for Matterport. "With completed Matterport models in Japan rising by 140% between August 2019 and August 2020, and sustained demand stretching into the future, we know there is room for exponential expansion in one of the world's largest economies."

Nohara Holdings, which can trace its roots back to 1598, is a leading manufacturer, materials supplier and resource centre for AECO professionals in Japan and across the region. The company is known for its insights and advice as much as its highly-advanced products. Because of its reach and influence, Nohara is the premiere partner to expand Matterport's presence in APAC.

"Integrating Matterport into Nohara's ecosystem is seismic in our APAC journey. The fact that Nohara was a Matterport client itself before it became a partner validates the strength of our platform," continued Wells. "Matterport's core values complement those of Nohara's – data driven digital leaders pushing for efficiency through digital creativity and the wider adoption of AI technology. We're thrilled to create a new synergy with such an exciting and respected Japanese brand."

Matterport's partnership with Nohara will help construction professionals across Japan use technology to their advantage, whether that's in intricate BIM modeling, facilities management or traditional real estate. Nohara's Virtual, Design & Construction department, led by Jun Inoue, is already working closely with BIMobject, Revit and other specialist software suppliers to improve the modeling process and enhance digital marketing efforts.

"We're keen to provide our clients with the logic and strategy needed to embrace more automation and AI in construction and there's no doubt the digitalization of construction is gathering pace in Japan," comments Jun, "Nohara completed more than 200 scans in the last three months and that number is rising, especially as people are not travelling to visit sites and showrooms and model houses. The next step for many will be to invest in the equipment and SaaS plans to create Matterport 3D digital twins themselves."

Nohara is part of Matterport's expanding APAC value-added reseller program, providing guidance to some of Japan's leading brands and creating a myriad of solutions for AECO and real estate. Adopting Matterport gives businesses in APAC regions enormous strategic and efficiency advantages.

"We predict three areas of rapid growth in Japan where better efficiencies are found with Matterport 3D digital twins: asset and energy management, build quality and inspection procedures, and real estate digital marketing," Jun concludes. "We are already using Matterport ourselves, so Nohara is well placed to introduce the software and its wider applications in the AECO industries to our vast bank of major house builder and construction clients."

