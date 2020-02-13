Matterport Appoints Japjit Tulsi as Chief Technology Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the world leader in 3D capture technology and spatial data, today announced the appointment of Japjit Tulsi to Chief Technology Officer. Tulsi will assume day-to-day leadership of Matterport's product and engineering teams and help set the technical vision for the company, along with co-founder and Chief Scientist, David Gausebeck.

Tulsi joins Matterport at a time of hyper-growth that includes geographic expansion into Europe and Asia Pacific, as well as acceleration into vertical markets. Matterport is going beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate; architecture, engineering and construction (AEC); insurance and restoration; travel and hospitality; and facilities management. The company has built an advanced data platform for businesses to quickly and easily digitize, customize and share 3D models of real-world spaces, amassing the largest repository of spatial data in the world. Matterport's Cortex AI and deep learning algorithms leverages the data to bring an unparalleled index of millions of spaces and new insights into the operational efficiency of buildings around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Japjit to Matterport at this pivotal stage of growth for the company. Japjit brings valuable large scale platform experience to our fast growing SaaS business for the built world," said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. "Matterport's spatial data library for building interiors is among the largest in the world, and our Cortex AI engine is creating new value for our customers every day. I look forward to tapping Japjit's deep data-science expertise in building intelligent systems to extend our customer value propositions around the world," he added.

With over 20 years of engineering experience, Tulsi is a well-seasoned technology leader. Before joining Matterport, he was CTO at Carta leading technological innovations for private company investors, founders and employees to manage their equity and ownership. Prior to that, Tulsi was Vice President of Engineering at eBay, leading engineering for new product technology and development, including eBay's AI-powered shopping assistant, ShopBot and groundbreaking cloud commerce initiatives. Earlier in his career, he led foundational development efforts for Google and helped build products like Google Analytics and YouTube's innovative content platform. Japjit has also held numerous senior leadership positions at Microsoft, along with entrepreneurial pursuits at StumbleUpon.

