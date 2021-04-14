 Mattamy Homes Purchases Rancho Trugold Property in Surprise, AZ | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
14.04.2021 20:23:00

Mattamy Homes Purchases Rancho Trugold Property in Surprise, AZ

Mattamy's newest Phoenix-area community will be called Aria Ranch, offering signature designs and meeting a wide range of buyer needs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately-owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has purchased the Rancho Trugold property in the emerging and coveted northwest Phoenix sub-market of Surprise, AZ. The 41-acre property, purchased for $5.5 million, is zoned for 139 home sites. Mattamy's up-and-coming community will be known as Aria Ranch.

Mattamy's Micah Plan - One of the proposed plans to be offered at Aria Ranch. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"We are very excited to be able to offer Mattamy homes in such a promising sub-market in the valley," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "The home offerings we're planning for Aria Ranch in Surprise will fit a wide range of buyer needs, making it a great choice for couples, families, empty nesters, or really anyone seeking affordability and convenience. The growing popularity of the area, with established and new shopping, high-ranking schools and other area conveniences makes Surprise a great option to call home."

Aria Ranch is located south of the southeast corner of Waddell Road and 175th Avenue in the northwest valley. The community's location offers convenient access to the Loop 303 freeway for commuters, as well as to emerging local employment centers and neighborhood retail, located within two miles. It is also in the Dysart Unified School District, which ranks above average in the valley, while zoned schools rank within the top third of Arizona schools. There are also several top-performing charter schools nearby. The community will feature lush landscaping, ramadas and pocket parks throughout.

Mattamy plans to offer two distinctive series of homes at Aria Ranch, a 35'-wide product (on average lots size of 50'x120') and a 45'-wide product (on average lots size of 60'x120'), featuring single-story and two-story single-family homes. This community will offer tried-and-tested plans that have been well-received in other Phoenix valley communities.

Mattamy's Aria Ranch community is expected to open for sale in early 2022.

About Mattamy Homes
Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

