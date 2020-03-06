Matt Kazmier Announces Purchase of Wastewater Treatment Solution Corporation TRACOM Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Kazmier, a former Managing Partner of TRACOM Inc., has announced his purchase of the company and new subsequent role as its owner. With his new position, Kazmier aims to further improve company revenue and customer interaction over the next 20 years. When asked about his thoughts regarding this new role, Kazmier stated: "I'm very excited to be TRACOM Inc.'s new owner. With my previous duties and responsibilities, I feel that I am sufficiently equipped to handle this role. I have many plans to help keep this company successful and thriving."

About Matt Kazmier

Since 2012, Kazmier has worked diligently under TRACOM Inc. by managing sales teams, corporate offices, and the production process. Originally a General Manager, Kazmier rose in rank in 2017 as the company's Managing Partner. With more control over the business's day-to-day operations, Kazmier was able to gain the experience and trust needed to rise even higher and become TRACOM Inc.'s sole owner.

"This fundamentally changes my relationship with work and it only means good things for my representatives and customers," Kazmier comments, "The shift from Managing Partner to Owner has gone smoothly, and I'm feeling out my new role without any issues that can't be solved. I'm looking forward to improving this business over the next 20 years before I retire."

About TRACOM Inc.

For over 30 years, TRACOM, Inc. has provided wastewater treatment solutions for some of the most recognizable brand names in the United States and internationally. Public universities and Fortune 500 companies alike depend on TRACOM, Inc. for both industry-standard and custom solutions.

TRACOM solves open channel flow problems for customers with their custom products. The company's fiberglass-reinforced plastics (FRP) are engineered for a wide range of corrosive and abusive environments with the intention of saving their customers both time and money.

Working with clients through all stages of a project, from preliminary design to equipment installation, TRACOM strives to provide the right mix of products and services to ensure that their customers receive the very best solution to their problems.

TRACOM Inc. is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, but does business nationally and internationally. To learn more about the business, visit: https://tracomfrp.com/

