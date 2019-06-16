Matt Castrucci Nissan Underscores the Fuel Efficiency of New Nissan Models

DAYTON, Ohio, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is educating the Dayton community about its wide range of new, fuel-efficient vehicles that are currently available. The 2019 Versa, 2019 Sentra and 2019 Nissan Altima all receive over 30 miles per gallon in combined city/highway travel conditions and can all be found at Matt Castrucci Nissan.

Drivers looking for an affordable yet efficient option for a new sedan may find the 2019 Nissan Versa appealing. This sedan is available for a starting MSRP of $12,360 and gets 34 miles per gallon during combined city/highway travel. Every 2019 Versa utilizes a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine with an output of 109 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque.

Another efficient sedan currently available at the dealership is the 2019 Nissan Sentra. This sedan can be found in six well-equipped trim levels, which include S, SV, SR, SR Turbo, Nismo and SL. The Environmental Protection Agency gave the 2019 Sentra ratings of 29 miles per gallon in the city and 37 miles per gallon on the highway.

The 2019 Nissan Altima is yet another option that efficiency-minded drivers will appreciate. All 2019 Altima models come standard with a forward collision warning system, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, keyless entry, an audio system with six speakers, push-button ignition, four USB ports, a rearview camera and automatic headlights. In combined city/highway driving conditions, the 2019 Nissan Altima receives 32 miles per gallon.

The Matt Castrucci Nissan website, http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com, features more information on these fuel-efficient vehicles and other Nissan models. Drivers can easily search through the dealership's inventory online and can even refine their search by using numerous filters. Matt Castrucci Nissan's team of automotive experts can be reached at 855-299-1946.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Nissan