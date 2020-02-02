Matt Castrucci Nissan Introduces Drivers to the 2020 Nissan Kicks

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is educating drivers in the Dayton community about the changes made to the Nissan Kicks for 2020. The latest iteration of this crossover comes standard with more standard driver aids than ever before. The 2020 Nissan Kicks has a cargo capacity of 25.3 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 53.1 cubic feet.

The Nissan Safety Shield 360 package, a bundle of various driver assistance features, now comes standard in the 2020 Nissan Kicks. Rear automatic braking, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a lane departure warning system, rear cross traffic alert, a radar-based blind spot warning system and high beam assistance are all driver aids included in the Nissan Safety Shield 360 package.

Standard interior amenities are also abundant in every configuration of this crossover. Comfort and convenience features found in the 2020 Nissan Kicks include an intermittent rear window wiper, a tilt and telescoping steering column, overhead map lights, a 12-volt power outlet, a rear-seat center armrest, four cargo tie-down hooks and remote keyless entry.

The three trim levels available for the 2020 Nissan Kicks include S, SV and SR. The engine powering all three trims is a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter engine with 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Every 2020 Nissan Kicks is front-wheel drive and comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

