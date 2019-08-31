31.08.2019 22:00:00

Matt Castrucci Nissan Introduces Dayton Families to the 2019 Rogue

DAYTON, Ohio, August 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is showcasing the 2019 Nissan Rogue and its safety features for Dayton families looking for a new vehicle. The 2019 Rogue is a crossover SUV with two rows of seating and 134 cubic feet of interior volume. In addition to its comprehensive set of driver assistance features and safety aids, the 2019 Nissan Rogue features many comfort and convenience features as well.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue can be found in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The 2019 Rogue has an interior volume of 134 cubic feet, a standard cargo capacity of 39.3 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 70 cubic feet. This large amount of space makes the 2019 Rogue ideal for drivers with large families, making safety a top priority for Nissan engineers.

Standard driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera and rear cross traffic alert all return from the 2018 Rogue. Several previously-optional safety features were made standard for the 2019 model year, including intelligent lane intervention, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist LED headlights and a lane departure warning system.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue is also commonly recommended to families because of its great selection of comfort and convenience features. An overhead storage console, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration, a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, Bluetooth audio streaming and two USB ports all come standard in this SUV.

Drivers curious about the 2019 Nissan Rogue can learn more about this SUV through http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com, the official website of Matt Castrucci Nissan. This website also gives drivers the ability to schedule a test-driving session with a vehicle of their choice, calculate their vehicle's trade-in value and schedule a service appointment. Matt Castrucci Nissan's team of automotive experts can be reached at 855-299-1946.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Nissan

