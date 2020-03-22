Matt Castrucci Nissan Implements COVID-19 Precautions for Guests' Safety

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan has temporarily put in place several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of both customers and dealership staff. These measures were first implemented on Tuesday, March 17th and will continue indefinitely until they are no longer necessary.

An ongoing strategy for reducing the reach of COVID-19 is to limit non-essential close contact between individuals. To decrease the chance of exposure to COVID-19, the dealership's waiting room will be closed to the public. The cashier will still be accessible in order to receive payment for any service or parts.

The dealership will only be accepting vehicles via drop off, so visitors are asked to have transportation plans ready before dropping the vehicle off. Matt Castrucci Nissan will not be offering any transportation during this time, including loaner vehicles and shuttle services. All vehicles will be thoroughly sanitized before being returned to the customer.

COVID-19 is spread primarily from person to person through respiratory droplets created when an infected person sneezes or coughs. Frequent washing of the hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended, especially for those who have been in a public space. If soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is an effective alternative.

Drivers in the greater Dayton area can learn more about the precautions put in place at http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com, the official website of Matt Castrucci Nissan. Community members with any questions or concerns can call (855) 299-1946 before stopping in. Matt Castrucci Nissan is one of several dealerships that make up the Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton, all of which have implemented the same safety measures detailed above.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Nissan