02.03.2020 00:00:00

Matt Castrucci Nissan Highlights the Engine Performance of the 2020 Altima

DAYTON, Ohio, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is showcasing the power and engine specifications of the 2020 Altima for drivers in and around the greater Dayton area. The 2020 Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan built to appeal to a variety of drivers, balancing practicality and versatility with responsive handling and fine-tuned drivability.

Several 2020 Nissan Altima configurations are available for shoppers to choose from. The availability of certain engine options will vary by trim level. This sedan is offered in S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum trims. Every 2020 Nissan Altima seats up to five passengers and includes 15.4 cubic feet of dedicated storage space.

The engine installed by default in the 2020 Nissan Altima is a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine that can output up to 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Optionally, SR and Platinum models can be equipped with a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine with 248 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

In addition to this sedan's powerful engine options, 2020 Nissan Altima owners are also able to enjoy a large selection of standard technology features. Inside this sedan's cabin, drivers will be able to access features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, dual USB inputs, phone and audio streaming via Bluetooth and an eight-inch touchscreen interface.

The Matt Castrucci Nissan website, http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com, has additional 2020 Nissan Altima information for curious drivers to look through. The dealership's team of Nissan model experts, who can answer any questions drivers may have about this vehicle, can be reached at 855-299-1946. Matt Castrucci Nissan is one of several dealerships that make up the Matt Castrucci Auto Mall, located at 3013 Mall Park Drive.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Nissan

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
"Das beste Unternehmen": Warren Buffett begeistert von Apple
NIO-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla-Konkurrent sichert sich neues Geld
Merz plädiert für höheres Renteneintrittasalter
Februar 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
IfW-Chef fordert Zerschlagung des deutschen Strommarkts
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;