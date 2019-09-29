Matt Castrucci Nissan Highlights the 2019 Nissan Murano's Safety Updates

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is educating the Dayton community about the safety updates made to the Nissan Murano for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Nissan Murano is a crossover SUV with an interior volume of 140.2 cubic feet. This SUV has seen several changes in safety feature availability compared to the 2018 model that preceded it.

Every 2019 Nissan Murano model comes installed with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a bundle of advanced safety and driver assistance technology systems. These features are designed for raising driver awareness and accident mitigation. Nissan Safety Shield 360 features include high-beam assist, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking with a pedestrian detection system and blind-spot warnings.

Many other standard safety features can be found throughout the 2019 Nissan Murano. These features include turn signal mirrors, an engine immobilizer, dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags, rear door child safety locks, a passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation system and a tire pressure monitoring system.

The 2019 Nissan Murano's available trims include S, SV, SL and Platinum. Eight exterior color options include Sunset Drift ChromaFlair, Gun Metallic, Pearl White TriCoat, Magnetic Black Pearl, Deep Blue Pearl, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Mocha Almond Pearl and Cayenne Red Metallic. The 2019 Nissan Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which outputs 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque.

