Matt Castrucci Nissan Highlights the 2019 Nissan Armada for Dayton Families

DAYTON, Ohio., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is introducing families in Dayton and surrounding communities to the 2019 Nissan Armada. This SUV comes equipped with a capable V8 engine, a wide selection of standard technology features and seats designed for comfort. The 2019 Armada's available trim levels include SV, SL and Platinum.

The 2019 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that has a standard seating capacity of eight passengers. The 2019 Nissan Armada SL and Platinum owners have the option of captain's chairs in the second row, which removes one seat in exchange for passenger space. This SUV has 41.9 inches of front leg room, 39 inches of second-row leg room and 28.3 inches of third-row leg room.

Depending on the model, the interior volume of the 2019 Nissan Armada is either 169.5 cubic feet or 171.1 cubic feet. The default cargo area of the 2019 Armada is 16.5 cubic feet, but drivers can increase this space to 95.4 cubic feet by folding down the second and third rows of seating. The cabin also features various storage bins and compartments for personal item storage.

Standard safety features and driver aids are also abundant inside every 2019 Armada. For the 2019 model year, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control now come standard in the Nissan Armada. Other standard safety features include stability control, tire pressure monitoring, traction control and a pre-collision safety system.

Drivers who want to learn more details about the 2019 Nissan Armada can visit Matt Castrucci Nissan's website, http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com.

