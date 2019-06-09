09.06.2019 22:00:00

Matt Castrucci Nissan Highlights the 2019 Kicks and 2019 Murano

DAYTON, Ohio, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Nissan is highlighting the 2019 Kicks and the 2019 Murano for Dayton drivers in the market for a new summer vehicle. These crossover SUVs both seat up to five passengers and are offered in a variety of trim levels and exterior color options.

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. All 2019 Kicks models come standard with amenities like roof rails, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver's seat. Driver aids such as automatic emergency braking, hill start assist and a forward collision warning system all come standard as well.

Drivers interested in the 2019 Nissan Murano can choose between four trims including S, SV, SL and Platinum. Every 2019 Murano is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which produces 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. This SUV's standard technology features include Bluetooth audio streaming, Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ compatibility, four USB ports, satellite radio support and a sound system with six speakers.

Both the 2019 Nissan Kicks and the 2019 Nissan Murano feature an ample amount of storage space for hauling all sorts of cargo. The 2019 Kicks has a standard cargo capacity of 25.3 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 53.1 cubic feet. The 2019 Murano's standard cargo capacity is 32.1 cubic feet and its maximum cargo capacity is 67 cubic feet.

Drivers who wish to learn more about the 2019 Nissan Kicks, 2019 Nissan Murano or other Nissan models can find more information on the Matt Castrucci Nissan website, http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com. Website visitors can also schedule a test drive, view ongoing vehicle specials and access service coupons. Interested drivers can have any lingering questions or inquiries addressed by calling 855-299-1946.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Nissan

