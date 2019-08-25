Matt Castrucci Nissan Breaks Down the 2019 Sentra's Technology Features

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2019 Matt Castrucci Nissan is exhibiting the advanced technology features of the 2019 Nissan Sentra for car shoppers in the Dayton area. Nissan has introduced several new driver aids and luxury features for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Nissan Sentra's NissanConnect infotainment system has been made standard in more trim levels as well.

The 2019 Nissan Sentra is available in six trim levels, each adding more technology features for drivers to enjoy. These trim levels include S, SV, SR, SR Turbo, Nismo and SL. In terms of exterior color options, the 2019 Sentra can be found in Aspen White Tricoat, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Fresh Powder, Super Black, Deep Blue Pearl, Gun Metallic and Red Alert.

The 2019 Nissan Sentra's available driver assistance features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a frontal collision warning system. Many of these features can be added through the SV Special Edition package, available for the SV trim.

Many luxury features are available for the 2019 Sentra as well. A trip computer, a USB port, a four-speaker sound system, cruise control and a seven-inch central touchscreen display all come standard in this sedan. Optional technology features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and upgraded front brakes.

Drivers looking for additional 2019 Nissan Sentra information can learn more at http://www.mattcastruccinissan.com, Matt Castrucci Nissan's website. The dealership's staff, made up of numerous automotive experts, can be contacted with any questions by calling 855-299-1946. Matt Castrucci Nissan has been serving the Dayton, OH community for many years and is home to an extensive lineup of new and certified pre-owned vehicles.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Nissan