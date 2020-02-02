Matt Castrucci Mazda Spotlights the Sporty Performance of the 2020 Mazda6

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda is showcasing the power and performance of the 2020 Mazda6 for drivers in the Dayton, OH community. This sporty sedan can accommodate up to five passengers and can be found in several configurations. The 2020 Mazda6 has an interior volume of 114.5 cubic feet and a cargo capacity of 14.7 cubic feet.

The 2020 Mazda6 is available in five trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature. The first two trims are powered by a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine (187 horsepower, 186 pound-feet of torque) while the Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims utilize a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine (227 hp, 310 lb.-ft. of torque). Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to its powerful engine options, the 2020 Mazda6 also comes standard with numerous comfort and convenience features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a sound system with six speakers, a USB port, an eight-inch touchscreen display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel automatic LED headlights and push-button start.

The higher trim levels of the 2020 Mazda6 add even more amenities for drivers and passengers to enjoy. Upgrading to the Touring trim grants access to a sunroof, automatic wipers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, heated front seats and proximity keyless entry. Other optional 2020 Mazda6 features include a heads-up display, a heated steering wheel, LED interior lighting, a surround-view camera system and a digital gauge cluster.

More 2020 Mazda6 information can be found at the Matt Castrucci Mazda website, mattcastruccimazda.com.

