22.03.2020 06:00:00

Matt Castrucci Mazda Mitigates COVID-19 Risks with Temporary Precautions

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda has introduced several temporary measures to protect the health of customers, guests and staff members in light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19. These precautions were first instituted on Tuesday, March 17th and will continue indefinitely until it can be determined that they are no longer needed.

COVID-19 is primarily being spread on a person-to-person basis, with current studies suggesting that people maintain a distance of about six feet. To decrease the possibility of COVID-19 transmission between individuals, Matt Castrucci Mazda will be closing its waiting room to the public until further notice. In order to handle payments for parts and service, the cashier will still be available.

Matt Castrucci Mazda will only be accepting vehicles via drop off. As a result, the dealership is requesting that customers line up transportation plans after their vehicle has been dropped off. The dealership is suspending all kinds of transportation services, including shuttle services and loaner vehicles. Staff will be sanitizing all vehicles before they are returned to the customer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a set of guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Notably, people should avoid close contact (especially with individuals experiencing identifiable symptoms) and frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All the dealerships that make up the Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton have implemented the temporary precautions detailed above. Drivers can find the full statement regarding the dealership's precautionary measures at http://www.mattcastruccimazda.com, the official website of Matt Castrucci Mazda. If drivers would like to discuss any questions or concerns with a Matt Castrucci Mazda staff member before visiting, they can do so by calling (866) 782-7391.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Mazda

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bis zur Bodenbildung des S&P 500 kann es weiter deutlich abwärts gehen
Corona-Krise: Tesla überrascht mit Auslieferung des Model Y
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
KW 12: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Digitales Zentralbankgeld: Bank of England entwickelt CBDC-Modell
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben
Von Coronavirus überrascht: Ray Dalio räumt Fehleinschätzung bei Bridgewater ein
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
KW 12: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB