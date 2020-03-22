Matt Castrucci Mazda Mitigates COVID-19 Risks with Temporary Precautions

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda has introduced several temporary measures to protect the health of customers, guests and staff members in light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19. These precautions were first instituted on Tuesday, March 17th and will continue indefinitely until it can be determined that they are no longer needed.

COVID-19 is primarily being spread on a person-to-person basis, with current studies suggesting that people maintain a distance of about six feet. To decrease the possibility of COVID-19 transmission between individuals, Matt Castrucci Mazda will be closing its waiting room to the public until further notice. In order to handle payments for parts and service, the cashier will still be available.

Matt Castrucci Mazda will only be accepting vehicles via drop off. As a result, the dealership is requesting that customers line up transportation plans after their vehicle has been dropped off. The dealership is suspending all kinds of transportation services, including shuttle services and loaner vehicles. Staff will be sanitizing all vehicles before they are returned to the customer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a set of guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Notably, people should avoid close contact (especially with individuals experiencing identifiable symptoms) and frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All the dealerships that make up the Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton have implemented the temporary precautions detailed above. Drivers can find the full statement regarding the dealership's precautionary measures at http://www.mattcastruccimazda.com, the official website of Matt Castrucci Mazda. If drivers would like to discuss any questions or concerns with a Matt Castrucci Mazda staff member before visiting, they can do so by calling (866) 782-7391.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Mazda