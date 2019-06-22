Matt Castrucci Mazda Highlights the Technology Features of the 2019 CX-5

DAYTON, Ohio., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda is raising awareness of the 2019 Mazda CX-5's technologic capabilities in the Dayton community. This crossover SUV seats up to five passengers and can be found in seven exterior color options. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 is available for a starting MSRP of $24,350.

Drivers can choose between five 2019 Mazda CX-5 trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature. Two of these trims, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature, are new for the 2019 model year.

The first three 2019 Mazda CX-5 trims are powered by a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine with an output of 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims feature a turbocharged version of this engine, which produces 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Both come paired with a six-speed automatic transmission system.

One of the most significant updates made to the Mazda CX-5 for 2019 is the addition of Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone integration. These services come standard in Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models. Both services allow drivers to display and utilize popular smartphone applications through the infotainment system of the 2019 CX-5.

Other 2019 Mazda CX-5 technology features include Bluetooth audio streaming, a sound system with four speakers, two USB ports, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and a low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation system, all of which come standard in this SUV.

More 2019 Mazda CX-5 information can be found at the dealership's website, http://www.mattcastruccimazda.com.

