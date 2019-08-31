Matt Castrucci Mazda Highlights the Many Updates Inside the 2019 Mazda CX-5

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda is educating Dayton drivers about the changes made to the Mazda CX-5 for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 is a crossover SUV that has an interior volume of 134.5 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 59.6 cubic feet. For 2019, Mazda added a new engine option, upgraded this SUV's smartphone connectivity and refined its interior feature availability.

There are five trim levels available for the 2019 Mazda CX-5: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature. This SUV comes standard with a four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. For the 2019 model year, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models receive a new engine option: A Turbocharged variant of the base engine producing 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 includes many new features that weren't available in 2018 models. In addition to the new engine option, the Mazda CX-5 also received Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration for 2019. Other new 2019 features found in this SUV include ventilated front seats and a surround-view parking camera system.

The 2019 Mazda CX-5 is available in seven exterior color options: Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Eternal Blue Mica, Jet Black Mica, Sonic Silver Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Machine Gray Metallic and Soul Red Crystal Metallic.

The Matt Castrucci Mazda website, http://www.mattcastruccimazda.com, is a great resource for drivers looking for additional 2019 Mazda CX-5 information. Drivers can also use the dealership's website to keep up to date with weekly deals, order replacement parts and schedule maintenance appointments. Drivers with a preference for more personal communication can reach Matt Castrucci Mazda's team of automotive experts by calling 866-782-7391.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Mazda