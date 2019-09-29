Matt Castrucci Mazda Exhibits the Performance of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda is allowing drivers to test drive the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata and experience its entertaining drivability firsthand. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata features a nearly 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution, allowing for optimal handling. For the 2019 model year, this roadster received an increase in engine power.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata can be found in three trims: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. No matter the trim chosen by the driver, a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine with 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque will come standard. This engine is paired to either a standard, six-speed manual transmission or an optional, six-speed automatic transmission with wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Sport models come standard with several interior amenities that make driving a pleasant experience. These comfort and convenience features include Bluetooth audio streaming, a voice command system, a six-speaker sound system with HD radio support, an auxiliary audio jack, two USB ports and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata has also received praise because of its refined and sleek appearance. The 2019 MX-5 Miata's seven exterior color options include: Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Eternal Blue Mica, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Jet Black Mica, Ceramic Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic and Arctic White.

Drivers can schedule a test-driving session with the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata at Matt Castrucci Mazda's website, http://www.mattcastruccimazda.com.

