Matt Castrucci Mazda Educates Drivers About the 2020 Mazda CX-5

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda is introducing drivers in Dayton, OH to the 2020 Mazda CX-5, the latest iteration of the iconic Mazda crossover. This SUV seats up to five passengers and features 134.5 cubic feet of interior volume in its cabin. The Mazda CX-5 has received several updates for 2020, including more standard driver aids and a reengineered cabin design.

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is offered in five trims: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature. The first three trims are powered by a 187-horsepower, four-cylinder, 2.5-liter engine. Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models are powered by a turbocharged variant of the same engine that can produce up to 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission system.

The cabin of the 2020 Mazda CX-5 has been improved for the 2020 model year, especially in terms of passenger comfort. For 2020, Mazda engineers have enhanced the CX-5 by improving its external road noise and vibration reduction, providing passengers with a more pleasant travel experience and greatly improving the vehicle's ride quality.

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with more driver assistance systems and features than the outgoing 2019 Mazda CX-5. This SUV's standard driver aids include Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go functionality, lane keeping assistance, lane departure warnings, high beam control and Smart Brake Support with collision warnings.

