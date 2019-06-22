22.06.2019 21:00:00

Matt Castrucci Honda Spotlights the 2019 Civic's Performance Ratings

DAYTON, Ohio, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is educating residents of Dayton and surrounding communities about the power and performance of the 2019 Honda Civic. Drivers interested in gaining some experience behind the wheel of a 2019 Civic can do so by scheduling a test drive through Matt Castrucci Honda. The 2019 Civic is available as a sedan, coupe or a hatchback.

Two engine options are available for the 2019 Honda Civic. The 2019 Civic Sedan and the 2019 Civic Coupe come standard with a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine which outputs 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. The 2019 Civic Hatchback's standard powertrain is a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine with an output of 174 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque.

The 2019 Honda Civic comes equipped with a variety of comfort and convenience features that make commuting more pleasant. These amenities include audio and cruise controls mounted on the steering wheel, dual vanity mirrors, a rearview camera, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, interior air filtration and electric power steering.

In addition to these comfort features, the 2019 Civic also comes standard with an extensive lineup of safety features. An engine immobilizer, daytime running lights, rear door child safety locks, dual front side-mounted airbags, child seat anchors, front and rear head airbags, dusk sensing headlamps, a remote anti-theft alarm system, stability control and emergency braking assistance all come standard in the 2019 Honda Civic.

Drivers looking to schedule a test driving session with the 2019 Honda Civic can do so at http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com, Matt Castrucci Honda's website. The website can also be used to schedule service appointments, order replacement parts and estimate a vehicle's trade-in value. The dealership's staff can be reached by calling 855-250-8986.

 

