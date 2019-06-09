09.06.2019 22:00:00

Matt Castrucci Honda Showcases the Value of Its Pre-Owned Models

DAYTON, Ohio, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is introducing local car shoppers to its extensive inventory of certified pre-owned Honda models and other used vehicles. Certified pre-owned 2018 Honda models that can be found at the dealership include the 2018 Accord, 2018 Pilot and 2018 CR-V. Certified pre-owned models present great value due to their low mileage and Honda-backed limited warranty.

Many certified pre-owned 2018 Honda Accord models are available in Matt Castrucci Honda's inventory. The Honda Accord was completely redesigned for the 2018 production year, featuring a lower and longer design and new turbocharged engine options. Many advanced driver assistance features come standard in this sedan, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Also available at Matt Castrucci Honda is the 2018 Honda Pilot. This three-row crossover SUV has an interior volume of 168.2 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 83.8 cubic feet. The 2018 Pilot's five trims include LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. Most 2018 Honda Pilot models seat eight people, though the Elite trim seats seven due to its second-row captain's chairs.

Another option drivers have for a certified pre-owned SUV is the 2018 Honda CR-V. This SUV comes standard with Bluetooth audio streaming, an audio system with four speakers, USB connectivity LED running lights and a five-inch color LCD dashboard display. Higher trim levels include heated mirrors, foglights, leather upholstery, an integrated navigation system and ambient interior lighting.

Drivers who plan on trading in their current vehicle can calculate its value at the Matt Castrucci Honda website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. Shoppers with questions regarding the certified pre-owned Honda program or a specific model can learn more by contacting the dealership at 855-250-8986.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda

