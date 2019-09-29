+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
29.09.2019 21:00:00

Matt Castrucci Honda Showcases the Power of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is showcasing the power, utility and functionality of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline. Depending on its configuration, this midsize pickup truck has a maximum payload of up to 1,586 pounds and an interior volume of 109.7 cubic feet.

In terms of trim level availability, the 2019 Honda Ridgeline is available in six trims: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and Black Edition. All six trims utilize the same, 3.5-liter, V6 engine with an output of 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

In terms of features, the 2019 Honda Ridgeline comes equipped with standard amenities such as a driver information screen inside the gauge cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, a seven-speaker sound system, a rearview camera, a USB port, push-button start and air conditioning. Optional interior features include satellite radio, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration and a heated steering wheel.

Safety features are also plentiful inside of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline. Dual front side-mounted airbags, child seat anchors, emergency braking assistance, dusk sensing headlamps, auto delay off headlamps and stability control all come standard in this pickup.

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is available in a variety of exterior colors. This truck's color options include Obsidian Blue Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, White Diamond Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Forest Mist Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Deep Scarlet Pearl. This truck's interior colors include Wisteria Gray, Neutral Black and Shadow Beige.

Matt Castrucci Honda has additional 2019 Honda Ridgeline information on its official website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. Website visitors can also get online pre-approval for financing, access vehicle service coupons and schedule a test-driving session. Matt Castrucci Honda's expert staff can also be contacted with any questions at 855-250-8986.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda

