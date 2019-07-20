20.07.2019 20:00:00

Matt Castrucci Honda Showcases the 2019 Pilot's Storage Capabilities

DAYTON, Ohio, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is educating Dayton families about the spacious cabin and seating capacity of the 2019 Honda Pilot. The 2019 Honda Pilot is a three-row SUV available in five primary trims: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. This SUV is available for a starting MSRP of $31,450.*

Drivers in the market for a new SUV often cite cargo storage as a top priority. The 2019 Honda Pilot features 168.2 cubic feet of interior cabin volume, with much of that space dedicated to hauling cargo. When all seats are in place, this SUV sports a standard cargo capacity of 16.5 cubic feet. By folding down the rear and middle rows, drivers have access to 83.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity

The 2019 Honda Pilot can comfortably seat up to eight passengers. In terms of leg room, the front row features 40.9 inches, the second offers 38.4 inches and the third provides 31.9 inches. Passengers will be able to enjoy standard entertainment features like a seven-speaker audio system and USB connectivity.

Advanced safety features come standard in the 2019 Pilot as well. Frontal collision warning with automatic braking, road departure mitigation, automatic high-beam assist, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control are all standard features in this SUV's base trim.

Matt Castrucci Honda's website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com, features even more 2019 Honda Pilot information. Website visitors can also access service coupons, take advantage of current Honda incentives and get vehicle trade-in estimates. Drivers with any specific questions or inquiries can contact Matt Castrucci Honda staff by calling 855-250-8986. Matt Castrucci Honda has served the Dayton community's automotive needs for over thirty years.

*MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $1,045.00 destination charge and options. Dealers set own prices.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda

