Matt Castrucci Honda Notifies Guests of Temporary Measures Against COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda has implemented several preventative measures to reduce the risk of customers, guests and staff members from being exposed to COVID-19. The virus is primarily spread on a person-to-person basis, often from the respiratory droplets produced by an infected person after they cough or sneeze. Matt Castrucci Honda has put in place the following precautions to mitigate the amount of contact between people at the dealership.

Vehicles will only be taken in by the dealership through drop offs. The waiting room will be closed to the public until further notice, so customers are asked to have transportation lined up after dropping off their vehicle. The cashier will still be available for handling payments related to service and parts.

During this time, Matt Castrucci Honda will not be offering transportation of any kind. This restriction includes loaner vehicles and shuttle services. Studies suggest that COVID-19 can survive for days on certain surfaces. Because of this, all vehicles will be sanitized before they are returned to the customer. These precautionary measures are temporary and will be lifted when they are determined to be no longer necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published several guidelines for preventing further spread and exposure of COVID-19. Individuals should maintain a distance of six feet from one another. Frequent cleaning of the hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is encouraged.

The full statement regarding the preventative measures put in place at Matt Castrucci Honda and other dealerships at the Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton can be found at the dealership's official website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. Community members with any questions or concerns they would like addressed before visiting can contact dealership staff at (855) 250-8986.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda