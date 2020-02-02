Matt Castrucci Honda Introduces Drivers to the 2020 CR-V

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is showcasing the performance, driver aids and interior amenities of the 2020 Honda CR-V for drivers in the Dayton community. Drivers can find the 2020 Honda CR-V offered in eight exterior color options and four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional inside this SUV.

Every 2020 Honda CR-V comes equipped with a four-cylinder, 2.4-liter engine with a continuously variable automatic transmission. This powertrain was only available in select trim levels of the outgoing 2019 model but has been made standard for the 2020 model year. The 2020 CR-V produces 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque.

The 2020 Honda CR-V comes standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of driver assistance features, which includes a forward collision warning system, a collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warnings and a road departure mitigation system. Other standard safety features include a multi-angle rearview camera, LED daytime running lights and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Comfort and convenience features are plentiful inside the 2020 CR-V. Notable highlights include a tilt and telescopic steering column, an automatic climate control system, one-touch turn indicators, sliding sunvisors, a conversation mirror with a sunglasses holder, a lockable glove compartment, map lights, a rear-seat center armrest and door-pocket storage bins.

Drivers interested in the 2020 Honda CR-V can find more information about this and other Honda models.

