Matt Castrucci Honda Highlights the Interior of the 2020 Honda Accord

DAYTON, Ohio, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is showcasing the interior of the 2020 Honda Accord for drivers in the greater Dayton area. This sedan can accommodate up to five passengers, keeping them comfortable with a long list of interior amenities and engaged with a variety of technology systems.

The availability of certain interior features inside the 2020 Honda Accord depends on which of the five trim levels a driver decides to purchase. In addition to the base 2020 Honda Accord LX, this sedan is also available in Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring trim levels.

Notable comfort and convenience features that come standard inside the 2020 Honda Accord include a push button start system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt and telescopic steering column, one-touch turn indicators, front and rear beverage holders, a sunglasses holder, map lights and 12-volt power outlets. Optional amenities include keyless entry, a sunroof, heated front seats and a ten-speaker audio system.

Several technology systems also come standard in this sedan. The LX trim comes standard with an infotainment system displayed through a seven-inch (eight-inch in higher trims) touchscreen. Other standard technology features installed in the 2020 Accord include a four-speaker audio system and driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

Additional 2020 Honda Accord information can be found on the Matt Castrucci Honda website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. Drivers interested in even more information about this model or who have any questions can contact the dealership's automotive experts at 855-250-8986. In addition to vehicle education, Matt Castrucci Honda can also help drivers with vehicle service, ordering automotive parts and keeping up to date with the latest Honda incentives and specials.

 

