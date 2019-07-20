20.07.2019 20:00:00

Matt Castrucci Honda Highlights the 2019 Accord's Two Powerful Engine Options

DAYTON, Ohio, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is explaining the differences between the 2019 Honda Accord's various engine options to drivers in the Dayton community. The 2019 Honda Accord is a midsize sedan that's available for a starting MSRP of $23,720.* This sedan is offered in five trim levels: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring.

Almost every 2019 Honda Accord trim comes standard with a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine which produces 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. This engine is the standard powertrain option for the LX, Sport, EX and EX-L trims. A continuously variable automatic transmission system comes paired with this powertrain.

Alternatively, a turbocharged, four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine outputting 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque is available as well. This engine is optional in the Sport and EX-L trims but comes standard in Touring models. This engine is mated to a traditional ten-speed automatic transmission. All 2019 Honda Accord models are front-wheel drive.

The 2019 Honda Accord's standard interior features include an infotainment system with a seven-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth audio streaming, automatic high-beam control, a four-speaker audio system, USB connectivity and push-button ignition. This sedan's standard safety features include a lane keeping assistance system, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

Car shoppers looking for additional 2019 Honda Accord can learn more at http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com, Matt Castrucci Honda's official website. Interested drivers are also encouraged to contact Matt Castrucci Honda's expert automotive staff at 855-250-8986 with any lingering questions. In addition to the city of Dayton, Matt Castrucci Honda also serves Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati and other nearby communities.

*MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $920.00 destination charge and options. Dealers set own prices.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda

