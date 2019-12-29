29.12.2019 22:00:00

Matt Castrucci Honda Breaks Down the Interior Space of the 2019 Fit

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is showcasing the internal storage and passenger space of the 2019 Honda Fit for drivers in the greater Dayton area. The 2019 Fit is a sporty hatchback that was designed to be versatile and fun to drive. This hatchback is currently in its third production generation.

The four trim levels available for the 2019 Honda Fit include the base (LX) trim in addition to Sport, EX and EX-L. The 2019 Honda Fit LX comes equipped with a four-speaker stereo sound system, Bluetooth support, a rearview camera, a remote entry system and cruise control.

This hatchback's interior provides a large amount of dedicated storage space, which can be expanded by folding down the rear seats. The 2019 Honda Fit has an interior volume of 112.3 cubic feet, a standard cargo capacity of 16.6 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 52.7 cubic feet. This hatchback's versatile interior allows it to easily store oddly-shaped and tall objects.

The spacious interior of the 2019 Fit also makes it ideal for passenger comfort. In terms of passenger space, the 2019 Honda Fit provides the driver and front-seat passenger with 41.4 inches of leg room and 39.5 inches of head room in the front row. The rear row of the 2019 Honda Fit has 39.3 inches of leg room and 37.5 inches of head room.

Drivers interested in purchasing the 2019 Honda Fit can find out more about this hatchback's specifications and other Honda models on the Matt Castrucci Honda website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. The dealership's automotive experts can also be reached by calling 855-250-8986. Matt Castrucci Honda directly serves the Dayton area and surrounding communities by offering a wide variety of new and certified pre-owned vehicles.

 

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.12.19
Gold – Hürde genommen
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neue Details: Betrug bei kanadischer Bitcoin-Börse QuadrigaCX?
Börsenjahr 2020: Viele Investoren machen sich Sorgen - zu Unrecht?
Setzt sich der Erholungskurs der Emerging Markets 2020 fort? - Das meinen Experten
Die besten Reisepässe des Jahrzehnts - der Aufstieg der Freiheitssuchenden
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Ende gut, alles gut
KW 52: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 52: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold – Hürde genommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street war die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt ging vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;