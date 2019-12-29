Matt Castrucci Honda Breaks Down the Interior Space of the 2019 Fit

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda is showcasing the internal storage and passenger space of the 2019 Honda Fit for drivers in the greater Dayton area. The 2019 Fit is a sporty hatchback that was designed to be versatile and fun to drive. This hatchback is currently in its third production generation.

The four trim levels available for the 2019 Honda Fit include the base (LX) trim in addition to Sport, EX and EX-L. The 2019 Honda Fit LX comes equipped with a four-speaker stereo sound system, Bluetooth support, a rearview camera, a remote entry system and cruise control.

This hatchback's interior provides a large amount of dedicated storage space, which can be expanded by folding down the rear seats. The 2019 Honda Fit has an interior volume of 112.3 cubic feet, a standard cargo capacity of 16.6 cubic feet and a maximum cargo capacity of 52.7 cubic feet. This hatchback's versatile interior allows it to easily store oddly-shaped and tall objects.

The spacious interior of the 2019 Fit also makes it ideal for passenger comfort. In terms of passenger space, the 2019 Honda Fit provides the driver and front-seat passenger with 41.4 inches of leg room and 39.5 inches of head room in the front row. The rear row of the 2019 Honda Fit has 39.3 inches of leg room and 37.5 inches of head room.

Drivers interested in purchasing the 2019 Honda Fit can find out more about this hatchback's specifications and other Honda models on the Matt Castrucci Honda website, http://www.mattcastruccihonda.com. The dealership's automotive experts can also be reached by calling 855-250-8986. Matt Castrucci Honda directly serves the Dayton area and surrounding communities by offering a wide variety of new and certified pre-owned vehicles.

SOURCE Matt Castrucci Honda