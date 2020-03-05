Matt Bomer Takes Neiman Marcus Customers On A Tour Of His Los Angeles Stomping Grounds

DALLAS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus launched Stomping Grounds, its men's spring campaign, featuring prominent tastemakers produced in video vignettes in partnership with InsideHook. Customers are invited to explore the cities that have shaped and inspired the careers and creative journeys of actor, director, producer, and philanthropist Matt Bomer, musician, author, and philanthropist Troy Andrews, and restauranteur and entrepreneur Michael Chernow through a three-part branded content series.

Each episode of the Stomping Grounds series will take viewers on a tour of the subject's favorite haunts and hangouts, learning how their city has influenced their professional, personal, and sartorial identity.

"When I look at my personal style today I see how much I continue to be influenced by living in New York City during the 80s and 90s. I gravitate to pieces reminiscent of my own personal journey. Our Stomping Grounds campaign captures that spirit. The campaign gives our customers a unique perspective into how these three tastemakers were influenced by the cities they live or grew up in," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Our campaign celebrates being adventurous and looking at Spring as an opportunity to not only refresh but trying something new yet nostalgic. We hope that our campaign inspires men to find personal ways to upgrade their looks and refine their styles while celebrating where they came from."

Neiman's spring campaign presents the luxury retailer's extensive assortment of trends that fit the aesthetic of every man:

For the young artist looking to stand out in the crowd, Matt Bomer suggests investing in the patterned, short-sleeve shirts that evoke LA's comfortable, laid-back vibe.

suggests investing in the patterned, short-sleeve shirts that evoke LA's comfortable, laid-back vibe. Musician Troy Andrews flaunts a Versace tie-dye t-shirt and sneakers in the aisles of the Louisiana Music Factory as an homage to New Orleans funk legends Art Neville and George Porter Jr. of The Meters.

flaunts a Versace tie-dye t-shirt and sneakers in the aisles of the Louisiana Music Factory as an homage to funk legends and of The Meters. And for those who thrive on the energy of New York City , restauranteur Michael Chernow recommends embellishing your look with finishing touches like a David Yurman bracelet or necklace.

"This spring's trends are perfectly emblematic of our customer who is both playful and polished. We are seeing him embrace bold, vibrant colors in sportswear as well as muted, pale neutral tones in soft tailoring. We see him choosing vivid tie-dyed pieces to brighten up his weekend wear and updated safari-style jackets for the casual workplace. The bold printed short sleeve shirt is perfect for an evening out or layered over a colorful tee shirt for a more relaxed look," said Bruce Pask, Men's Fashion Director, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. "The Neiman's Man is confident and self-assured, with a strong sense of personal style. Our job is to find the most exciting new items and create updated, easy-to-wear outfits that fit seamlessly into his wardrobe, helping him to look and feel great, to express his best self."

These trends as well as many others are brought to life through Neiman Marcus'website, email, social media, and through spectacular visual and event moments across each of the luxury retailer's 43 stores.

