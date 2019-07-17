Matt Barnes and David Chen Hosted Pre Espy Gaming Experience with Porsche Downtown LA and Hue For Every Man During The Espy's Awards Week

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hue For Every Man and Porsche Downtown LA held an exclusive event powered by iStar, streaming partner and Classic PR, that showcased brands ranging from tech to luxury, hosted by NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Matt Barnes, and Investor-Entrepreneur David Chen of GTIF Capital. Streaming partner iStar covered the event and shared footage via its streaming app. Media partner Dash radio was onsite via Marcus King Presents Dash comedy with comedian Alex Thomas' and his show The Funny Don't Show. A host of athletes and celebrities and notable guests were in attendance such as Paul Pierce, former NBA player and ESPN analyst, London Brown, HBO Ballers, Brely Evans, actress Own Network's Ambitions, Alex Thomas, actor and comedian, Farrah Gray, influencer, author, and designer, Jonathan Morrison Professional soccer player of the FC Dallas, and Rashad Johnson, former NFL player.

After a traditional red carpet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m Porsche Downtown LA, Hue for Every Man and host Matt Barnes and David Chen unveiled the custom painted 2019 Porsche Panamera painted by artist Ju Reams and DeeCosey provided by Athletes for Art. The custom painted Panamera is to be sold with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Athletes vs Cancer Foundation. Guest experienced the ultimate VR gaming experience with event sponsor VR Innovator. Celebrity Chef Daudi McLean, Da Vegan Guru, wowed guest with his tasting menu. Guests were gifted by Hue For Every Man provided by Founder Jessica Estrada and partner Matt Barnes, event sponsor Tri One, Liv Collectiv, and Vape Vesper. Event sponsors included Tri One, GTIF Capital, iStar Vidz, Ecu Werks, Louis XVi USA, and STI Technologies. Product sponsors included the premium tequila brand Grand Leyenda Tequila the official liquor sponsor, Purity Organic, and My Beverages. Event production was provided by BenDoll Inc and 2 Johnson Entertainment, with music provided by DJ Q Nice.

ABOUT ATHLETES VS CANCER

Athletes vs Cancer is a 5013c non-profit organization founded by NBA Champion Matt Barnes whose mission is to provide comprehensive resources, support, and advocacy for families and survivors affected by cancer across all populations. In partnership with other athletes, celebrities, and influencers, AVC funds research, education, and outreach to promote early detection with the ultimate goal of cancer prevention.

ABOUT HUE FOR EVERY MAN

HUE For Every Man is an all natural premium men's grooming brand that was developed in recognition of the rapidly evolving diversity in the world. Developed by Founder Jessica Estrada with partner at Matt Barnes.

ABOUT BENDOLL INC

BENDOLL, INC is an all-encompassing Production Company with services ranging from Event Management to Film Production/Direction. BenDoll Inc has produced alongside numerous talents such as Kevin Hart, TI, Brély Evans, Jennifer Lopez with the "All I Have" residency in Las Vegas. The CEO and Founder Wade "Benji" Benjamin is a veteran in the entertainment industry.

ABOUT CLASSIC PR

Classic PR Agency is a boutique agency that caters to clients that seek to elevate their brand awareness via appearances, media, strategic planning, social media, customized events, and strategic partnerships.

To learn more about Athletes vs Cancer, and how to contribute, go to http://www.athletesvscancer.com

All media inquiries or interview request, please submit to Classic Cauley at classic(at)classiccpr(dot)com or call 310-503-0101.

