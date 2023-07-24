Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Matson Aktie [Valor: 18817279 / ISIN: US57686G1058]
25.07.2023 01:27:00

MATSON PUBLISHES 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Matson
87.53 USD -2.05%
HONOLULU, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which describes the company's progress toward achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

Aloha Class vessel Daniel K Inouye. (PRNewsfoto/MATSON, INC. - PR)

The report also provides detailed information on the company resources and attention focused on upholding high ethical standards; reducing environmental impact; and supporting the wellbeing of its employees and communities.

A downloadable copy of Matson's 2022 Sustainability Report is available on the company's website at: https://www.matson.com/sustainability.html

About Matson
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from ports in Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Contact:
Keoni Wagner
Matson
510-628-4534
kwagner@matson.com 

Matson Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Matson)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-publishes-2022-sustainability-report-301884477.html

SOURCE MATSON, INC. - PR

