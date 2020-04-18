+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
Matrix Sciences releases COVID-19 Food Industry Resource Page

CHICAGO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Sciences, a market leader in the food safety industry, has announced it's COVID-19 Food Industry Resource Page in order to provide clarity and important information related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its huge effect on the food industry.

"These are challenging times, even in the food industry," states Robert Wiebe, Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Sciences. "Even companies that are seeing an increase demand on their products, the Food Safety and Quality areas are challenged now more than ever and we wanted to help provide clarity for food companies and a means to provide answers."

The site includes a forum for a weekly Q&A call where companies can submit their questions anonymously and listen in to hear the answers and discussion behind them.

"We're seeing companies having to really juggle employee health and safety above everything else, while still keeping food safety and quality as a priority. No question, this is stretching resources even further, but just like a hospital dedicates its energy in keeping people healthy, we focus on keeping people safe. We're all in this together." further explains Wiebe.

The COVID-19 Food Industry Resource page can be found at https://www.matrixsciences.com/covid-19/ and was done in collaboration with Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Tracegains.

In addition to providing critical food safety analyses and advice to food companies, Matrix Sciences has recently introduced virtual assessments and training as an option for companies that still need to get done even during the pandemic.

About Matrix Sciences:
Matrix Sciences International has been founded and built to address the needs of the food and beverage industries. Through operations in Chicago, Columbus, Green Bay, Portland (OR), Toronto and Los Angeles and a reach that extends beyond those cities, Matrix has brought true industry leaders together to provide support for product development and launch, process verification, production, as well as troubleshooting and crisis management. Matrix's core laboratory operations provide microbiology, food chemistry and pesticide residue analysis. In combination, these capabilities give Matrix the ability to deliver the accurate, timely and insightful information that customers need to bring safe, quality food to market.

 

SOURCE Matrix Sciences

