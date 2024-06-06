Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’241 0.8%  SPI 16’251 0.7%  Dow 38’886 0.2%  DAX 18’653 0.4%  Euro 0.9693 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’069 0.7%  Gold 2’376 0.9%  Bitcoin 62’942 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8899 -0.4%  Öl 80.0 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Julius Bär10248496Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Logitech2575132
Top News
Trotz Meme-Aktien-Rally: Wie heikel ist die Lage von GameStop wirklich?
Nach Zulassung von ETFs: Ether-Bestände so niedrig wie lange nicht mehr- Gefahr eines Versorgungsengpasses?
Hoher Goldpreis beflügelt Newmont-Aktie: Ist ein Einstieg empfehlenswert?
Meyer Burger-Aktie: So könnte das angeschlagene Solarunternehmen vom KI-Boom profitieren
Aktiensplit bei NVIDIA als Vorbild: Auch diese teuren Anteilsscheine könnten bald einen Aktiensplit durchführen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

06.06.2024 23:14:48

Materials, Energy Stocks Lift TSX

(RTTNews) - After moving in a narrow range in somewhat lackluster trades, the Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday, thanks to strong gains in materials and energy sectors.

The Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank's rate cut announcements, and expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 84.08 points or 0.38% at 22,229.10. The index started off on a slightly negative note, but moved into positive territory swiftly and stayed in a tight band till the end of the day's session.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.54%. Transcontinental Inc (TCL.A.TO), up 8.84%, was the top gainer in the index. Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) gained 6.4%, while Filo Mining (FIL.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) and Iamgold (IMG.TO) gained 4 to 5.4%.

Energy stocks Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO) gained 1.8 to 4%.

Among other gainers, Dayforce (DAY.TO), Northwest Company (NWC.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) climbed 3 to 4.5%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) shares tumbled more than 8%. Canopy announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program that allows the company to issue and sell up to $250 million of common shares of the company from treasury from time to time in concurrent public offerings in the United States and Canada.

Celestica (CLS.TO) tumbled nearly 7%. Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) also ended notably lower.

In economic news, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada fell to 52 in May, after rising to a two-year high of 63 in the prior month. The latest reading indicated a tenth consecutive month of growth in Canadian economic activity, though the weakest in the current sequence.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the nation's trade deficit dropped to about C$ 1.05 billion in April, from C$ 2 billion in March. Exports surged 2.6% to C$ 64.5 billion, while imports increased by 1.1% to C$ 65.5 billion in the month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall Beni Huggel & François Bloch
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Beni Huggel, Fussball-Experte beim SRF.

⚽ Wird die Schweiz Europameister?
💼 Was macht Beni Huggel heute?
⚽ Ist eine Euphorie schon spürbar?
🥅 Wer wird der erste Schweizer Penalty Schütze?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall mit Beni Huggel & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
06.06.24 The CME FedWatch Tool Aggregated Enhancement, Explained
06.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Rohstoffe – Das ganze Spektrum/Avolta – Globale Expansion
06.06.24 Marktüberblick: Merck KGaA gesucht
06.06.24 SMI setzt neue Jahresbestmarke
06.06.24 Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall mit Beni Huggel & François Bloch
06.06.24 Goldpreis erreicht neue Höhen
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’741.66 19.13 YXSSMU
Short 12’988.42 13.83 FSSMRU
Short 13’479.95 8.94 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’241.25 06.06.2024 17:31:48
Long 11’733.65 19.43 YXUBSU
Long 11’486.90 13.99 UBSTBU
Long 10’980.00 8.61
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie zieht an: Meyer Burger-Module erreichte höchste Kategorie in Zuverlässigkeitstests
Aktiensplit bei NVIDIA als Vorbild: Auch diese teuren Anteilsscheine könnten bald einen Aktiensplit durchführen
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Julius Bär- und EFG-Aktien uneins: Reaktion auf Gerüchte um baldige Übernahme
NIO-Aktie sackt ab: NIO weitet Verluste deutlicher als erwartet aus - Umsatzrückgang
NVIDIA-Aktie unterbricht Rekordkurs: KI-Gigant mehr als drei Billionen Dollar wert
GameStop-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Neuer Squeeze bei Meme-Titel GameStop-Aktie voraus?
EZB senkt erstmals seit 2019 die Leitzinsen
So reagiert der Euro auf den EZB-Zinsentscheid

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit