27.05.2021 15:07:00

Material Collects Two Webby People's Voice Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Material, an integrated marketing services company that builds brands from the insight out, has accepted two "People's Voice" awards at the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Its Brand Marketing team's campaign "Wishes Delivered" for UPS won for Best Video (Branded), Diversity & Inclusion and its campaign "All In NYC" for NYC & Company won for Best Video (Series & Channels), Travel & Lifestyle.

(PRNewsfoto/Material)

"These awards are a true testament to the creative and collaborative work that we develop with our brand partners every single day," said Material CEO Dave Sackman. "Not only do campaigns like these serve our clients well, but they're making a true impact on the world at large. That's ultimately what Material is all about."

Material's Brand Marketing team collaborated with UPS to showcase the story of Free Mom Hugs founder Sara Cunningham as part of their Wishes Delivered campaign. The video showed how UPS made her wish to deliver hugs to the LGBTQ community in a time when physical hugs weren't possible come true in the form of "hug care packages" sent to hundreds of recipients. The short branded film was awarded for its celebration and promotion of diversity and inclusion.

Meanwhile, Aruliden, a Material Company, worked with NYC & Company, the official marketing organization for NYC tourism, to create "All In NYC," which promotes that New York City is open for business, referencing citywide deals and activities. All In NYC is a statement of dedication that celebrates the resilience of the city and the businesses, communities, and individuals who make the city a diverse, one of a kind, must-visit destination.

"Aruliden's Portrait series helped us put human faces on stories of resilience from across the five boroughs," said Jonathan Durbin, Executive Creative Director at NYC & Company. "It was the emotional center of our campaign, a critical part of showing the heart New Yorkers have for their city and communities."

Material was honored at the Webby's star-studded Internet Celebration on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

"Material has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR's Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting;  and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

About Material
Material is a leading integrated marketing services company that leverages deep human understanding to help brands deliver material outcomes and experiences for their customers and the communities they serve. We build B2C and B2B brands from the insight out by providing a seamless journey that combines data and analytics, insights-led consulting, and experience activation into one integrated offering. Learn more about Material's solutions across Analytics, Insights, Growth Strategy, Brand Marketing, Product Design and CRM & Loyalty at https://materialplus.io/.

 

﻿

