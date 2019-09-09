09.09.2019 22:01:00

Match Group to Participate at Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will attend the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas at the Encore at Wynn on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.  Gary Swidler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1261631&tp_key=92ad3bc5a1&tp_special=8 and a replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtch.com. 

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

