12.01.2020

Matatalab Makes First Appearance in North America at CES2020 with New Product and Will to Empower Children for Future

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matatalab, the world's leading STEAM education solution provider, was showcased for the first time at CES 2020 from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. Located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Matatalab's booth gained considerable popularity and publicity from enthusiastic visitors eager to learn about STEAM education for kids.

While coding is widely perceived as suitable for older children and can be learned through computers, the Matatalab Coding Set is designed for children from 4 to 9 years old to help them develop computational thinking and cognitive capabilities with no screen needed. These features make Matatalab's products are most competitive in the industry. A new Matatalab Lite also recently joined the product collections and enriched the lineup and consumers' choices.

With the usage of Matatalab's simple sign blocks and diversified activities, educators have found it easy to introduce the concept of coding to nonliterate children. They are also surprised by the variety of extra adventures provided by the expansion add-ons. The Artist and Musician Add-on allows children to develop the artistic areas of their personalities and educate them about the basics of composing and drawing. The Animation Add-on provides advanced moving patterns for the robot. Sensing Add-on gives a new twist to the coding set by adding a programmable remote to control the robot.

Apart from general attendees, Matatalab's booth attracted many prominent figures in the education industry, including educational technology expert Elliott Masie and Joseph South, Chief Learning Officer of the International Society for Technology in Education. Chief Operating Officer Tony Zheng introduced his insights into the future of education and demonstrated the Matatalab Coding Set for the audience.

"People often misunderstand coding as something only older kids could learn, but it's not. Coding is a way of thinking and achieving things. Through processes such as debugging and algorithm designing, kids will approach challenges more strategically and methodically," says Mr. Zheng.

About Matatalab
Matatalab is an education technology company dedicated to providing innovative STEAM education solutions for educational institutions and families worldwide. Through a series of tangible coding products and coding enlightenment, Matatalab helps to cultivate computational thinking skills and to prepare children for the digital world. For more information about Matatalab, please visit http://www.matatalab.com.

.

SOURCE Matatalab

