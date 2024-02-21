Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'424 -0.3%  SPI 14'900 -0.3%  Dow 38'533 -0.1%  DAX 17'104 0.2%  Euro 0.9519 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'770 0.2%  Gold 2'024 0.0%  Bitcoin 45'066 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8806 -0.1%  Öl 82.8 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Temenos1245391Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
UBS-Aktie in Grün: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die UBS-Aktie
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zu Dollar und Franken kaum verändert
Tesla-Aktie dennoch im Plus: So geht es mit Teslas Plänen nach dem Nein der Bürger zur Erweiterung in Grünheide weiter
Einnahmen von 8,5 Milliarden US-Dollar: Jeff Bezos verkauft letztes Aktienpaket des NASDAQ-Titels Amazon
Ausblick: Moderna stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Matas A-S Aktie [Valor: 21631875 / ISIN: DK0060497295]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2024 17:01:50

Matas Group Capital Markets Day

finanzen.net zero Matas A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Matas A-S
113.60 DKK 0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 18, 2023/24
Allerød, 21 February 2024


Save the date: Matas Group Capital Markets Day

Matas Group is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to the Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 28 May 2024 at 13.00 CET.

The executive management team will provide a long-term view on Matas Group.

The event will be held online and can be accessed via Matas’ investor website (link below), and in physical format in Copenhagen for sell-side analysts and institutional investors.

More details will follow on Matas’ investor website: https://investor.matas.dk

Contacts

John Bäckman
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54

Kristine Ahrensbach
Head of Corporate Communication, phone +45 25 52 95 47

About Matas Group

Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas, KICKS and Skincity. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omnichannel player offering a curated portfolio of third party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 5 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:52 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
13:17 Bitcoin Kurs steigt zwischenzeitlich über 53.000 Dollar – Volatilität bleibt hoch
09:36 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.02.2024
09:13 SMI sticht alle aus
09:00 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:26 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konsolidierung hält an
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
20.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sanofi
20.02.24 Discount Zertifikat mit Barriere
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'890.79 19.70 BVSSMU
Short 12'128.96 13.94 F1SSMU
Short 12'595.42 8.86 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'420.38 21.02.2024 17:06:38
Long 10'942.18 19.05 SSRM2U
Long 10'723.04 13.94 SSQMTU
Long 10'269.04 9.00 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Matas A-S 113.60 0.35% Matas A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Rally von Super Micro Computer-Aktie masslos übertrieben? Wells Fargo-Analyst zeigt sich skeptisch
Oerlikon-Aktie springt dennoch an: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2023 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende
Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Temenos-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Mittwochmittag nordwärts
Palo Alto-Aktie drastisch abgestraft: Palo Alto Networks senkt Umsatzausblick
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
VP Bank-Chefökonom Thomas Gitzel erwartet in diesem Jahr keine Leitzinssenkung der SNB

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten