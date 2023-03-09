SMI 11'025 -0.4%  SPI 14'218 -0.3%  Dow 32'798 -0.2%  DAX 15'632 0.5%  Euro 0.9929 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'288 0.2%  Gold 1'815 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'675 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9418 0.0%  Öl 82.4 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Auch in einer Rezession: Diese defensiven Aktien gehören zu den Favoriten der Analysten
Ersticken US-Regulierungsbehörden Innovationen im Kryptosektor? Think Tank der Zentralbank warnt
CFD-Broker-Vergleich: Die besten CFD-Broker im Test
Bis zu -35 Prozent: Diese US-Aktien gerieten im Februar unter die Räder
Ausblick: HUGO BOSS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
09.03.2023 01:06:00

MAT-SU VALLEY SCHOOL BUS WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH DURHAM

Agreement Comes After Workers Undertake Lengthy Strike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 959, which represents 195 Matanuska-Susitna Borough (Mat-Su) school bus drivers, attendants, and monitors, has reached an agreement with Durham School Services on a new contract following months of negotiations and a four-week strike. This is the first contract Local 959 workers have ratified with Durham.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Day in and day out, Mat-Su Valley bus drivers battle Alaska's weather to get students to and from school safely – and they deserve to be compensated fairly. The newly ratified contract should serve as the latest example of how hard Teamsters fight for their fellow members," said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division Director.

"From higher wages to guaranteed hours and increased safety protocols, this new contract is a huge win for Local 959 members," said Gary Dixon, Local 959 Secretary-Treasurer. "These workers deserve to have compensation and benefits that are competitive with other districts in the state – and now, they do. We are grateful to our members and negotiators for holding the line and securing this immensely important deal for Mat-Su Valley bus workers."

The new three-year contract includes increased wages that are retroactive to the beginning of the school year and will make Mat-Su Valley competitive with Anchorage; a $1,500 signing bonus; guaranteed minimum hours for drivers, attendants, and monitors. A process to address safety concerns which was badly needed.

On January 31, Mat-Su school bus workers voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike. Student safety was a top concern for drivers and Durham neglected to address safety-related issues in their offer to Local 959. The failure to address workers' concerns led to an overwhelming vote to authorize a strike.

"We wanted a fair contract and Local 959 helped us get one," said Debbie Mullin, Mat-Su Valley school bus driver and Local 959 member. "We are excited to continue to support our community by getting the kids to school and back safely."

Teamsters Local 959 represents 5,000 workers in a wide variety of industries in Alaska. For more information, go to akteamsters.com/

Contact:
Patrick FitzGerald (907) 230-8809
pfitzgerald@akteamsters.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mat-su-valley-school-bus-workers-ratify-first-contract-with-durham-301766391.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 959

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.03.23 Vontobel: Dynamische Faktorstrategie für den Schweizer Aktienmarkt
08.03.23 Zinssorgen drücken SMI in Richtung 11.000er-Marke
08.03.23 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh nach Zahlen unter Druck
08.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
08.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell teilt wie erwartet aus
07.03.23 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
07.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Sika, UBS
07.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Visa 💳, Deutsche Börse & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'454.66 19.50 AYSSMU
Short 11'681.31 13.95 6SSMMU
Short 12'131.29 8.89 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'025.26 08.03.2023 17:30:45
Long 10'565.38 19.00 A5SSMU
Long 10'347.97 13.86 AOSSMU
Long 9'915.20 9.00 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: CS hat Vermögensverwaltungslizenz in China erhalten
Zusammenbruch von TerraUSD: War eine Schweizer Bank in den Krypto-Betrug verwickelt?
Nach Veröffentlichung des Beige Book: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag uneinheitlich
Givaudan-Aktie gibt ab: Weko-Kartelluntersuchung gegen Givaudan und Firmenich eingeleitet
Geberit-Aktie grenzt Verluste ein: Geberit mit Dividendenerhöhung trotz Gewinnrückgang 2022 - Mittelfristziele bestätigt
Logitech-Aktie fällt: Logitech erwartet weiteren Rückgang beim Umsatz - Schlusslicht im SMI
Inflation in der Schweiz deutlich geringer als in vielen anderen Ländern - das sind die Gründe
adidas-Aktie dreht ins Plus: adidas zahlt Dividende für 2022 - Entscheidung über Yeezy-Restbestände steht noch aus
Tesla-Aktie verliert: US-Verkehrsaufsichtsbehörde NHTSA ermittelt gegen Tesla wegen abfallender Lenkräder
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer reagiert am Mittwochvormittag positiv

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Veröffentlichung des Beige Book: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag uneinheitlich

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start gegen Mittag ins Plus drehte und den Handelstag auf grünem Terrain beendete. Die US-Märkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach dem Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.