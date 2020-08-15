+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
MasterGraphics Continues Its 3D Print Expansion in the Midwest with the Acquisition of D3 Technologies 3D Print Business and Announcement of a Strategic Partnership

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MasterGraphics, Inc announced today a strategic partnership with D3 Technologies – Springfield, MO. MasterGraphics will merge D3's 3D Systems and 3D Platform Printer business into MasterGraphics existing HP 3D print portfolio. D3 will take a significant stake in MasterGraphics as a minority shareholder. MasterGraphics will continue their focus on 3D print with an exclusive partnership with D3 Technologies to provide their clients with industry leading 3D print solutions.

MasterGraphics has provided innovative print technology to the engineering and design community for over 70 years; ensuring clients have best-in-class processes for leveraging both 2D and 3D printing. MasterGraphics has been in the Additive Manufacturing space since 2008 and is focused on partnering with clients to leverage 3D print to decrease time to market, improve innovation, and reduce cost.

This partnership creates a mutually beneficial relationship that will better support our clients with their additive manufacturing goals. While D3 will focus on Design Technologies & Innovation, MasterGraphics will solely be focusing on the ever-growing 3D Print market.

"We are excited to leverage the strengths of both companies and expand our region of focus while also adding 3D Systems to our portfolio. Further, we will be bringing HP's revolutionary Multi Jet Fusion 3D print technology to D3's partners to help accelerate true additive manufacturing adoption. While we will aide clients with the proper technology for 3D print, D3 will partner with them to leverage new design techniques needed to unlock the true value of 3D printing. Together, D3 and MasterGraphics combined expertise will help move the manufacturing industry forward and spur true innovation." -Kevin Carr, President of MasterGraphics

D3 Technologies is a group of Manufacturing Business & Technology Consultants, focused on enabling companies to implement the most intelligent 3D engineering and design technologies into their product development process.

"We are excited to join forces with MasterGraphics to improve the expertise and solution set we can bring to our clients around additive manufacturing. With our exclusive and strategic partnership, our partners will now have access to industry leading technologies from both 3D Systems and HP." Kevin Schlack, President D3 Technologies

As a result of this integrated approach, both companies expect exponential growth and operational efficiencies.

About MasterGraphics
MasterGraphics was founded over 70 years ago and has provided innovative technology to the design community in the Midwestern United States. Leveraging CAD data has defined their mission to provide the most advanced technology to their clients ensuring they have best-in-class solutions for leveraging both two-dimensional and three-dimensional printing.

MasterGraphics headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, has evolved with the advancements in design and manufacturing. One pillar of their expertise is to offer the latest in wide format printing for CAD documents. This print process has evolved from blueprints to today's engineering printers that output CAD drawings in color. The second pillar is implementing the latest in 3D print from initial concept stage prototypes to manufactured goods.

See a full list of MasterGraphics offerings and services at: http://www.mastergraphics.com

 

SOURCE MasterGraphics

