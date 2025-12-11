|
11.12.2025 16:57:50
Mastercard Announces Partnership With TerraPay
(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Thursday said it has teamed up with TerraPay, a global money movement company, to equip its wallet partners, including mobile money wallets, fintechs, and banks, with the latest digital payment capabilities.
Through this collaboration, wallet customers will be able to transact seamlessly at more than 150 million Mastercard acceptance locations worldwide using NFC payment, while wallet providers will benefit from the advanced infrastructure and technology jointly delivered by both organizations.
TerraPay will also enable faster go-to-market and simplified launch processes through Xend, its newly introduced global payment interoperability platform.
"At TerraPay, our mission is to make every wallet roam — to work anywhere, just like your card does. For years, we've connected banks, wallets, and money transfer organizations across 150+ countries. Our collaboration with Mastercard takes that mission a step further. Together, we're bringing true payment interoperability to wallets globally, enabling them to pay at millions of acceptance points and empowering people everywhere to move and pay safely, instantly, and without borders," said Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay.
KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?
Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.
💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?
Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
