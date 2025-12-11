Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’929 0.1%  SPI 17’771 0.1%  Dow 48’548 1.0%  DAX 24’329 0.8%  Euro 0.9327 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’764 1.0%  Gold 4’251 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’260 -3.1%  Dollar 0.7935 -0.8%  Öl 61.1 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Givaudan1064593Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526
Top News
Nach SNB-Zinsentscheid: Warum der Franken zum US-Dollar und Euro zulegt
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie volatil: Die Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter
Analysten-Zuversicht: Allianz-Aktie soll 25-Jahres-Rekord brechen
Telekom-Aktie unter Druck: Warnungen vor Glasfaser-Monopol nehmen zu
TUI-Aktie nach starken Geschäftszahlen im Minus - Analystengemeinde geteilt
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.12.2025 16:57:50

Mastercard Announces Partnership With TerraPay

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) Thursday said it has teamed up with TerraPay, a global money movement company, to equip its wallet partners, including mobile money wallets, fintechs, and banks, with the latest digital payment capabilities.

Through this collaboration, wallet customers will be able to transact seamlessly at more than 150 million Mastercard acceptance locations worldwide using NFC payment, while wallet providers will benefit from the advanced infrastructure and technology jointly delivered by both organizations.

TerraPay will also enable faster go-to-market and simplified launch processes through Xend, its newly introduced global payment interoperability platform.

"At TerraPay, our mission is to make every wallet roam — to work anywhere, just like your card does. For years, we've connected banks, wallets, and money transfer organizations across 150+ countries. Our collaboration with Mastercard takes that mission a step further. Together, we're bringing true payment interoperability to wallets globally, enabling them to pay at millions of acceptance points and empowering people everywhere to move and pay safely, instantly, and without borders," said Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:39 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11:59 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
10:23 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
10:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
09:31 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’445.44 19.00 BWCSGU
Short 13’698.42 13.82 S3TBGU
Short 14’195.22 8.97 S0WBHU
SMI-Kurs: 12’929.27 11.12.2025 16:43:31
Long 12’352.56 19.29 S5CBOU
Long 12’087.88 13.89 SZEBLU
Long 11’554.75 8.85 BIYSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:55 Deutschland altert rasant - Zahl der Rentner steigt deutlich
16:47 Lindt will keine Schokolade bei Aldi und Lidl verkaufen
16:36 ROUNDUP/EU-Einigung: Russisches Geld soll unbefristet festsitzen
16:35 GNW-News: Kraken Robotics und TKMS ATLAS UK präsentieren das KATFISH-USV-Start- und Bergungssystem auf einem im Einsatz befindlichen ARCIMS-USV der britische...
16:26 ROUNDUP 2: Zoll unterliegt vor Gericht - keine Einziehung von Öltanker
16:23 WHO weist US-Aussagen zu Impfstoffen und Autismus zurück
16:22 EU-Einigung: Russisches Geld soll unbefristet festsitzen
16:16 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Bodenbildung bei Carl Zeiss Meditec scheitert - Tief seit 2017
16:13 Estland: Prorussischer Politiker wegen Verrat zu Haftstrafe verurteilt
16:12 ROUNDUP 3: EU billigt Förderung für Chipfabriken in Erfurt und Dresden