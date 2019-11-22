MASTER Tape Head Preamplifier for Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrill Audio is very excited to announce a large upgrade from the previous Tape Head Preamplifier, the newly released MASTER Tape Head Preamp is studio quality reproduction of your Master Tapes. Quiet, dynamic and realistic presentation of your master tapes can now be heard to an uncanny degree of realism with the MASTER Tape Head Preamp from Merrill Audio. Additional features include VU Meters for calibration, High Frequency Level Adjustments, output level control, channel balance and VU Meter level adjustment. Finally, there is a Studio Quality Tape Head Preamplifier for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio, known for Musical Immediacy and ultra-low noise floor, is very excited to introduce the MASTER Tape Head Preamplifier for the Audio Purist when nothing but only the best will do.

Merrill Audio MASTER Tape Head Preamp is the 2nd of a series of exquisite Tape Head Preamplifiers recently introduced. Price at $15,000, it is an ideal addition to the Ampex ATR 100, 102 and 104 series or the Otari MTR desks. Merrill Audio can provide the plug in card to access the Tape Head directly on the Ampex ATR 100 series Machines, replacing the onboard preamp cards for an order increase in performance. The maximum gain on the Merrill Audio Master Tape Head Preamp is set to 71dB, and has an adjustable output level from 0dB to 71dB. There are 6 Speed and Equalization settings provided which are 3.75ips/NAB, 7.5 IPS/NAB, 7.5 IPS/IEC, 15IPS/NAB, 15IPS/IEC and 30IPS/AES. Easy settings are done from the Capacitive Color 5 inch touch screen from the front panel touch screen. The configuration is saved to memory which are restored on power up. The Merrill Audio MASTER Tape Head Preamplifier will accept Tape outputs from 0.3mV to 6mV and has a maximum peak to peak output range of 24 volts, allowing for superb dynamics.

The Merrill Audio MASTER Tape Head Preamplifier is built with ultra-tight tolerance components, Silver plated Teflon sleeved wire, fully balanced inputs and outputs, custom Merrill Audio XLR connectors with gold plated pins with Teflon body in metal housing is used. The KRATOS II external power supply is ultra-low noise power supply gives the Merrill Audio MASTER Tape Head Preamplifier an ultra-low noise floor with great immediacy in reproduction. Currently Shipping.

