Master Select Group launches the second batch of US stock CFDs

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the world's leading online trading broker - MSG launched the first batch of US stock CFDs on September 14, 2020, its products are gaining more and more interests from investors. To further improve the US stock CFD product system and provide investors with more investment options, MSG launches the second batch of US stock CFDs.

Different from the technology concept of the first batch of stocks, this time, MSG focuses on the concept of "consumer stocks" that are closely related to people's lives. Except for JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup, whose business is more focusing on the financial industry, the other seven stock products cover four consumer areas, which are food, clothing, travel, and entertainment.

The second batch of MSG's US stock CFD products includes Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Walmart, Boeing, Walt Disney, Nike, Starbucks, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup. All these stocks have a high popularity and market liquidity in the world, which are one of the ideal choices for investors to carry out global asset allocation.

Why trade Stock CFDs instead of Stocks?

CFDs solve the channel problems . Opening a traditional stock trading account usually requires much information, involves cumbersome procedures, and has more geographical limitations in the choice of stock types. Choosing the stock CFDs can compress the account opening time within one working day, and connect to the global stock market through the MT4 platform to catch all the leading stocks in the world.

CFDs solve customers' funding problems . Top stocks are always expensive per share, and it would be even more difficult to reap profits in the stock market with limited funds. Trading stocks via CFDs, investors do not need to pay the full amount of investment. Taking advantage of leverage, customers only need to pay a small percentage of the total position to make a transaction, while enjoying all the benefits and risks brought by market fluctuations.

CFDs offer trading opportunities in a bear market . At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic plunged global stock markets into a bear market, and the US stock market crashed four times in half a month. If in the traditional stock market, all investors can do is to quit the market with heavy loss or wait for the turning point to appear. Trading stocks via CFDs, investors can break the restriction of one-way trading and choose "short" or "long" according to the market direction, obtaining more profitable opportunities.

Why choose MSG to trade US stock CFDs?

Commission-free. There is no commission, stamp duty, transaction levy, etc.

The funding threshold is low. The threshold for opening an account and investment is low.

High flexibility. T+0 trading mode, stocks can be bought and sold on the same day.

Diversified products. Investors can buy and sell a variety of products using one account.

MT4 platform. MT4 has simple and easy-to-use interfaces and is widely used by investors in the world.

How to trade stock CFDs with MSG?

Customers only need to download and log in to the MT4 trading platform of Master Select Group, add trading varieties to their product menu list, and select their favorite US stock products for trading. In addition, Master Select Group's new website msgforex.com will be launched in October, 2020. At that time, customers can click on the "U.S. Stock" category in the navigation bar of the website to view the US stock product list and trading rules. For existing customers who want to view the product trading rules, they can simply log in to the MSG account and click the Trading Rules page in the Help Center to view.

The 10 US stocks launched by MSG are all well-known company stocks in the world. If there is a company customers like, or if customers have clear judgment on the company's stock trends, they can trade it directly through the Master Select Group's MT4 trading platform. If customers do not have their own account, they can fill in the information through the online account opening guide. It will only take 1 minute to complete the real account application. Just start your online trading experience now!

Risk Statement: Foreign exchange and Contracts for Difference (CFD) are highly speculative, may not be suitable for all investors. If necessary, please seek independent advice and check the risk disclosure and privacy disclosure before opening the account.

