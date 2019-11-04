Master Lock Expands Bluetooth® Portfolio With Launch Of All-New Bluetooth Door Controller

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Lock, the industry's security leader for more than 95 years, has expanded its Bluetooth enabled product family to now include the all-new Bluetooth Door Controller, which offers security professionals and their customers cost-effective keyless access control from the convenience of their smartphone.

Available now to ship, the new Master Lock Bluetooth Door Controller wires into electric strikes or magnetic locks and operates with the convenient Master Lock Vault Enterprise smartphone app and web interface. The integrated door access solution provides efficient and effective administration of security management and user access across a facility or business of any size.

"Our new Bluetooth Door Controller rounds out our portfolio of Bluetooth enabled access management solutions, providing users with smart, simple and secure entry into commercial properties," said Kevin Anderson, Global Software and EAC Product Manager at The Master Lock Company. "With no keys to lose, no combinations to forget and no unauthorized key duplication, our Bluetooth Door Controller offers the simplicity and savings of keyless security with the added benefit to control, monitor and track access via the Master Lock Vault Enterprise platform."

Ideal for retail storefronts, employee entrances, warehouse entrances and service doors, the Bluetooth Door Controller allows businesses to manage access through the Master Lock Vault Enterprise platform's web interface or easy-to-use smartphone app.

Through the Master Lock Vault Enterprise web interface, administrators can grant and manage access for as many users as they need, while authorized personnel can access the Bluetooth-enabled door lock via their smartphones. With access to robust data and audit trails, businesses can monitor door access activity to identify who accessed the lock and when, providing peace of mind that the property is secure and increasing accountability among personnel.

The Bluetooth Door Controller can be utilized across a variety of industries, including for security integrators, locksmiths, facility managers and small business owners, serving as a cost-effective alternative to other high cost wired systems on the market.

To learn more about the Master Lock Bluetooth Door Controller and the Master Lock Vault Enterprise platform, visit www.masterlock.com/solutions/vault .

About The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

