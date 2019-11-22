22.11.2019 12:55:00

MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Credit Suisse and UBS Investor Conferences in Palm Beach and New York

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be in Palm Beach, Florida presenting at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.  Additionally, senior management will be in New York City presenting at the UBS Global Telecom Media and Technology Investor Conference on Monday, December 9th, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.  Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com.  Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes.  The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.  The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure.  MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries.  The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com.  The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-senior-management-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-and-ubs-investor-conferences-in-palm-beach-and-new-york-300959021.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.

