03.06.2020 21:00:00

MassageLuXe CEO Published Member of Forbes Business Council

ST. LOUIS, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chief Executive Officer of MassageLuXe, a fast-growing luxury spa franchise, Mark Otter, recently was published by the Forbes Business Council. This is his first article to be featured by Forbes.

The article, How Your Personal Services Business Can Capitalize on a Booming Industry, focuses on the growing and enticing industry of a spa franchise. Personal service is a trend that is very much on the rise. The article features data like reports from the International Franchise Association, "Franchise Business Economic Outlook," that describes the personal services sector as one of the fastest growing fields for small business ownership.

"While impersonal service has never been a trend, the rise of brands that offer personal service is becoming one," says Otter. "It has been that way for some time, and the future for the personal services industry looks bright."

Throughout the article, Otter emphasizes that personal service brands address the big picture. It is no longer just about medications. People must also eat more nutritious foods, get exercise, and get a good night's sleep. A massage has also become a necessity to a healthy lifestyle.

"Those in the personal service industry must understand how to create a sanctuary for the customers," says Otter. "Whatever issues your business alleviates, chances are, it helps to solve a lot of problems, even beyond your core mission."

To view Otter and MassageLuXe's entire profile, visit https://profiles.forbes.com/members/business/profile/Mark-Otter-CEO-MassageLuXe/d3d6a028-74c8-4dd4-aa1f-662dda92b2b6.

For more information about MassageLuXe, please visit https://massageluxe.com/.

For more information about MassageLuXe franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.massageluxe.com/.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission of delivering the highest quality massage while providing a comfortable, relaxing and luxurious environment to clients. To further this mission, MassageLuXe also grants clients access to Repechage facials and waxing services.

Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 68 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.

 

SOURCE MassageLuXe

