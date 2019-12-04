+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 18:39:00

Massachusetts Medical Society Endorses Program to Help Providers Care for Patients with Chronic Pain and/or Substance Use Disorders

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent needs assessment of Massachusetts primary care providers (PCPs) showed that while there are many useful resources available to provide education and training, many PCPs express the need for real-time support as they treat patients with chronic pain and/or substance use disorders (SUD) in their practices.

Beacon Health Options logo (PRNewsFoto/Beacon Health Options)

To help address this need, Beacon Health Options launched the Massachusetts Consultation Service for Treatment of Addiction and Pain (MCSTAP).  MCSTAP offers real-time, peer-to-peer consultation over the phone to PCPs on safe prescribing and care management for patients with chronic pain and/or substance use disorders.  Recently, the Massachusetts Medical Society (MMS) endorsed MCSTAP, encouraging all primary care providers to utilize this important service.

"MCSTAP is revolutionizing the way we treat and manage our patients with chronic pain and substance use disorders," said MMS President Maryanne C. Bombaugh, MD, MSc, MBA, FACOG.  "Never before have providers in Massachusetts had immediate access to a team of physician consultants with extensive academic and clinical expertise in caring for these patients.  We are thrilled about this new resource and the benefit it is providing to our community."

MCSTAP is funded by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services through its contract with the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership, a Beacon Health Options company.  It is a no-cost service that assists providers in caring for all patients with chronic pain and/or substance use disorders, regardless of insurance coverage.  In addition to providing on-demand consultation to providers over the phone, MCSTAP also offers resource and referral information, as well as tools on evidence-based guidelines for managing the care of patients with chronic pain and/or SUD.

"MCSTAP is like having a trusted colleague who not only understands where you're coming from and what you're facing, but also has experience and knows how to help you right there on the spot – just when you need it most," said MCSTAP Medical Director Christopher Shanahan, MD, MPH, FACP.

The main audience for MCSTAP is primary care providers; however, MCSTAP is available to take calls from other providers who are treating patients with issues of chronic pain and/or substance use disorders.  Physician consultants can be reached at 1-833-PAIN-SUD (1-833-724-6783), Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  To learn more, visit www.mcstap.com.  

About Beacon Health Options

Beacon Health Options is a leading behavioral health services company that serves 40 million individuals across all 50 states. We work with employers, health plans and government agencies to provide robust mental health and addiction services through innovative programs and solutions that improve the health and wellness of people every day. Beacon is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional wellbeing, addiction, recovery, and employee health. Collaborating with a network of providers in communities around the country, we help individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massachusetts-medical-society-endorses-program-to-help-providers-care-for-patients-with-chronic-pain-andor-substance-use-disorders-300969314.html

SOURCE Beacon Health Options

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:45
Vontobel: Alibaba ging in Hongkong an die Börse
13:40
Gold legt deutlich zu und zieht andere Edelmetalle mit
09:02
SMI-Anleger genervt von Trump-Politik
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
Paket von Flughafen Zürich-Aktien wurde zu 167,00 Franken je Stück verkauft - Aktie klar tiefer
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Edisun-Vizepräsident Hans Nef ist tödlich verunfallt
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Tesla rückt erneut ins Visier der US-Börsenaufsicht SEC
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht
Kuros-Aktie im Minus: Kuros beschafft sich über Kapitalerhöhung Millionen Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Der Dow präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch von seinen Vortagesverlusten erholen. Auch der DAX legte im Verlauf kräftig zu. An den asiatischen Aktienplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;