Mass. Prisons Launch Tech-Enabled Education Program to Reduce Recidivism, Help Inmates Build In-Demand Skills

BOSTON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Prison Data Systems (APDS) today announced a unique, statewide initiative with the Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) to create personalized educational experiences for incarcerated learners across 10 Massachusetts prisons. Following a competitive bid process, APDS, a public benefit corporation developing education technology for incarcerated learners, was selected by the Department to run its digital education programming using APDS's rigorous, personalized content platform, delivered through safe and secure mobile devices.

Although research suggests that every dollar states invest in prison-based education saves taxpayers between $4 and $5 in reduced incarceration costs, the delivery of educational programs in prisons is complicated by the significant variability in educational experience and needs among inmates. Technology now enables prisons to personalize educational programs for incarcerated students, delivering rigorous, standards-based learning experienced in a cost-effective and highly scalable manner.

APDS's Connected Corrections platform works with students and instructional staff to map out individualized education, rehabilitation, and reentry plans that scaffold up to the U.S. Department of Education's College and Career Readiness Standards for Adult Education . Students complete lessons on topics ranging from GED preparation to cognitive behavioral therapy, vocational training, and re-entry planning, progressing as they demonstrate competency and earning access to entertainment content like e-books and movies along the way.

To date, APDS's tablets have been used by incarcerated learners across the country for more than nine million hours of programming without any security breaches. Previous APDS students were more than twice as likely to pass the GED, and about 70% more likely to complete their post-release reentry plans, than their peers.

"Technology now enables us to deliver personalized education in the incarceration setting, meeting each student where they are — and putting them on a path toward the skills and credentials they will need to thrive on the outside," said Arti Finn, co-founder of APDS. "Massachusetts is sending a clear message that it's time to begin investing in untapped talent through the use of technology specially geared toward these incarcerated students' needs."

The Massachusetts Department of Correction will deploy 228 APDS tablets across ten facilities in 2020.

About American Prison Data Systems

As a Public Benefits Corporation and a B Corporation, American Prison Data Systems, PBC (APDS) mission is to end the revolving door of corrections. We achieve our mission by leveraging technology to provide individualized education, rehabilitation, and job training. APDS currently provides its solution to jurisdictions across 17 states that have recognized the strategic importance of providing high-quality, digital programming singularly focused on improving outcomes for those who are incarcerated.

