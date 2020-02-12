Mass Beverly Announces A Series Of Special Design Events In February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MASS Beverly announces a series of design events that celebrate Los Angeles as an emerging global design destination. MASS Beverly is a leading-edge luxury design showroom that is known for creating unique environments for world-renowned architects, interior designers, and clients, located at 9000 Beverly Boulevard in the West Hollywood Design District.

"MASS Beverly is based on a philosophy of continuous evolution and exploration," said Mary Ta, Founder of MASS Beverly. "As we enter this new decade of design, we're excited to bring a range of international design events to our city."

MASS Beverly celebrates Frieze LA with the US debut of "Forever Young," a collaboration between Henge and designer Maarten Baas. Handcrafted in laser-etched steel and polished brass, the infinite shape is a metaphor for time. MASS Beverly will also feature limited edition Henge pieces, including their first-ever custom kitchen. "Forever Young" debuts on February 12th from 6pm to 9pm.

MASS Beverly also hosts luxury fashion retailer MATCHESFASHION during Frieze. Guests are invited to explore the new-season edit including Loewe, Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, their exclusive label Raey, and book private appointments to receive style advice while shopping. The MATCHESFASHION Pop-Up Shop at MASS Beverly is open Saturday, February 15th from 1pm-6pm, and Sunday, February 16th to Tuesday, February 18th from 10am-6pm.

MASS Beverly has partnered with interior designer Michelle Boudreau, Juniper House, and Ecocentrix Landscape Design on Mesa Modern as part of Modernism Week . Mesa Modern is the ultimate indoor-outdoor modern desert estate that honors midcentury design with nod towards the future. The residence is furnished exclusively by MASS Beverly and the entire selection will be available for purchase. The home is open for tours from Saturday, February 15 through Sunday, February 23.

On February 26 from 6pm-9pm, MASS Beverly hosts a conversation and book signing with Chad Oppenheim. The Miami-based architect celebrates the launch of his new book LAIR: Radical Homes and Hideouts of Movie Villains which explores the contrasting perceptions toward traditionalism and modernism in residential architecture — and the implied morality of the occupant in a cinematic context. Oppenheim will speak with KCRW host Frances Anderton.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-beverly-announces-a-series-of-special-design-events-in-february-301004091.html

SOURCE MASS Beverly