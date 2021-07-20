Mass Affluent Target Propositions, 2021 Report - Understand the Size of the Mass Affluent Market Opportunity, Currently and Over the Next Five Years

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Affluent Target Propositions, 2021 Update - A Key for Sustainability and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wealth market will increase by 8% in 2021, surpassing the $150 trillion mark.

With 2021 expected to be a more prosperous year than 2020, mass affluent investors will see their wealth grow by 6.4% in 2021, rising to just over $78 trillion. On average, banks with the overall largest share in a market also tend to have the largest proportion of mass affluent individuals.

Targeting the mass affluent demographic has worked its way up the priority list for banks and wealth managers in recent years. Some banks are not new to capturing this demographic with dedicated services, but in this digital transformation period competition for this lucrative (yet somewhat untapped) group is on the rise. Heightened competition and regulatory costs for wealth managers, low interest rate margins for banks, and new digital entrants keen to keep their business afloat are all reasons a host of players are targeting the mass affluent.



Using proprietary datasets, this report provides insight on the size of the current and future global mass affluent market. The report also examines how a selection of banks have targeted the mass affluent demographic, how their propositions have evolved over time, which services they offer, and where the strengths lie in their mass affluent propositions.



Reasons to Buy

Understand the size of the mass affluent market opportunity, currently and over the next five years.

Gain insight on mass affluent investor behaviors.

Compare your mass affluent proposition to those of banks with the largest market share in selected countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Key findings

Critical success factors

Sizing and Forecasting

The global wealth market will increase by 8% in 2021, surpassing the $150tn mark

Mass affluent investors will see their wealth grow by 6.4% in 2021 to just over $78tn

Mass affluent investors maintain a diversified portfolio

Mass affluent thresholds vary across countries and banks

Targeting the mass affluent is key for sustainability and growth

Competitive Dynamics

Mass affluent strength is an outgrowth of a large market share

Niche mass affluent propositions are being launched at pace

The emerging affluent and new HNW individuals are not being neglected

HSBC Premier

DBS Treasures

Citigold

Barclays Premier

Bank of America's Merrill Edge

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Barclays

Citibank

HSBC

DBS

Bank of America

Monument

UOB

Goldman Sachs

Nutmeg

Wealthfront

Betterment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zt800

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-affluent-target-propositions-2021-report---understand-the-size-of-the-mass-affluent-market-opportunity-currently-and-over-the-next-five-years-301337753.html

SOURCE Research and Markets