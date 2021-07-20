Mass Affluent Target Propositions, 2021 Report - Understand the Size of the Mass Affluent Market Opportunity, Currently and Over the Next Five Years

|
20.07.2021 21:30:00
DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Affluent Target Propositions, 2021 Update - A Key for Sustainability and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wealth market will increase by 8% in 2021, surpassing the $150 trillion mark.
With 2021 expected to be a more prosperous year than 2020, mass affluent investors will see their wealth grow by 6.4% in 2021, rising to just over $78 trillion. On average, banks with the overall largest share in a market also tend to have the largest proportion of mass affluent individuals.
Targeting the mass affluent demographic has worked its way up the priority list for banks and wealth managers in recent years. Some banks are not new to capturing this demographic with dedicated services, but in this digital transformation period competition for this lucrative (yet somewhat untapped) group is on the rise. Heightened competition and regulatory costs for wealth managers, low interest rate margins for banks, and new digital entrants keen to keep their business afloat are all reasons a host of players are targeting the mass affluent.
Using proprietary datasets, this report provides insight on the size of the current and future global mass affluent market. The report also examines how a selection of banks have targeted the mass affluent demographic, how their propositions have evolved over time, which services they offer, and where the strengths lie in their mass affluent propositions.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the size of the mass affluent market opportunity, currently and over the next five years.
- Gain insight on mass affluent investor behaviors.
- Compare your mass affluent proposition to those of banks with the largest market share in selected countries.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Key findings
- Critical success factors
- Sizing and Forecasting
- The global wealth market will increase by 8% in 2021, surpassing the $150tn mark
- Mass affluent investors will see their wealth grow by 6.4% in 2021 to just over $78tn
- Mass affluent investors maintain a diversified portfolio
- Mass affluent thresholds vary across countries and banks
- Targeting the mass affluent is key for sustainability and growth
- Competitive Dynamics
- Mass affluent strength is an outgrowth of a large market share
- Niche mass affluent propositions are being launched at pace
- The emerging affluent and new HNW individuals are not being neglected
- HSBC Premier
- DBS Treasures
- Citigold
- Barclays Premier
- Bank of America's Merrill Edge
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Barclays
- Citibank
- HSBC
- DBS
- Bank of America
- Monument
- UOB
- Goldman Sachs
- Nutmeg
- Wealthfront
- Betterment
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zt800
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-affluent-target-propositions-2021-report---understand-the-size-of-the-mass-affluent-market-opportunity-currently-and-over-the-next-five-years-301337753.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Dienstag deutlich an. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. An der Wall Street werden Gewinne verbucht. Mit Verlusten präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}