04.11.2025 23:07:27
Masimo Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q3
(RTTNews) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $53.7 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $24.3 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Masimo Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72.1 million or $1.32 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $371.5 million from $343.3 million last year.
Masimo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $53.7 Mln. vs. $24.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $371.5 Mln vs. $343.3 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 to $5.79 Full year revenue guidance: $1,510 to 1,530 Mln
